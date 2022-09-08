ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

International Literacy Day: How to improve your reading skills

By Angel Colquitt
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to a Gallup analysis from March 2020, 54% of Americans aged 16 to 74 lack literary proficiency. This means that this group reads at or below a sixth-grade reading level. In Georgia, that number was 24% at the time of the analysis.

So, if you are struggling with literacy or know someone who is, how can you work to improve your reading skills? Here are some tips to get you started on your reading journey.

Take to The Internet

YouTube can be very helpful in furthering your reading goals. If you know someone or are someone who struggles with reading, you can use videos like this one from the channel Learn Reading to get the basics.

If you would like tips on becoming a better reader, you can search for videos on improving your literacy. One example of something that might be helpful is this video from English With Emma.

Consult the National Literary Directory

The National Literary Directory can help you to find resources for adult learning. All you have to do is click on the link here and you will be directed to their website. From there you can type in your zip code and you will be shown the adult learning classes near you.

For example, Chatham County has two places available that can help with improving your reading and writing skills. They are located at West Broad Street YMCA and American Red Cross SE Georgia Chapter.

Contact your local library

Libraries do not need to be scary. They are here to help you. You can learn so much at the library and with September also being Library Card Sign-Up month, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the resources available to you. Signing up for a library card is free and easy.

With a library card, you can access the online resource LearningExpress Library. This website can test your reading skills and help you find out what you should learn next to advance your abilities.

At the library you can ask for help with finding books that challenge your reading abilities- but not to the point that you feel discouraged. You can also take free GED classes in many libraries, like through Savannah Tech in Chatham County.

