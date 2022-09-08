ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KLTV

Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Avinger man was found dead in Harrison County Saturday night in an apparent homicide, according to the sheriff’s office. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Herschel McCoy Road at about 9 p.m. Saturday in regards to an unresponsive male near the roadway, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

CPSO arrests 4 teenagers for car burglaries; mom for not supervising

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies now have also arrested the mother of one of the teenage suspects. Zenkendra Jenkins, 30, is charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent, the sheriff's office said Friday. ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 7:. SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Caddo Fire Fighters battle Greenwood house fire

GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes. The Shreveport Police Department confirmed on September 6, 2022, that on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Jamison on reports of a shooting that had just happened. Officers on the scene discovered a white vehicle that had been hit many times by gunfire.
