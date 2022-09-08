ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man indicted on murder charges

By Emily Miller
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was indicted for murder and attempted murder Thursday morning.

Victor “Bookie” Cramer-Williams was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the defendant allegedly fired multiple shots from an illegal weapon, killing a 37-year-old female victim and injuring a 47-year-old male victim inside an apartment on Auburn Avenue, the DA’s office said.

Both victims were taken to ECMC for treatment. The female victim died from her injuries on Feb. 8.

Cramer-Williams fled the apartment following the shooting and was later located on West Utica Street. He allegedly jumped out of a window onto a garage roof to evade arrest. While running from police Cramer-Williams threw a black bag containing an illegal pistol, a DA’s Office news release added.

During the brief chase, Cramer-Williams refused commands and fought with officers while being placed under arrest. He was subsequently tased by a Buffalo Police Officer and taken into custody.

If convicted, Cramer-Williams faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Cramer-Williams is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. He also has pending charges in Niagara County and was remanded without bail.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

