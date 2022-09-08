ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after body found on I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer

It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cause of apartment fire on Hooper Road under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cause of an apartment fire on Hooper Road is under investigation. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire began just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Hooper Pointe Apartments. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

15 residents displaced after Crown Avenue apartment goes up in flames

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 15 people are displaced after a large apartment fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to the 4500 block of Crown Avenue Friday night to find apartment 84 fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters spread out to look for victims while others went inside the apartment to contain the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

List of traffic incidents Wednesday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Wednesday (September 7) storm made its way through the capital region, a number of traffic incidents occurred in the area. A list of each crash or closure is below, with the most recent situations listed first. Location of Crash: I-10 EAST AT...
BATON ROUGE, LA

