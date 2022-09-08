Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after body found on I-12 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body...
brproud.com
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer
It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
Alleged drunk driver drove car into Guilbeau Road driving school building
An arrest has been made after an alleged drunk driver left the roadway and crashed into a driving school building.
wbrz.com
Port Allen man, 36, shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening. Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Sanders of Port Allen, was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
2 Persons Hospitalized Due to Motor Vehicle Accident In Kentwood (Kentwood, LA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident that caused a major chemical spill in Kentwood. According to the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a delivery truck was carrying rolling carts of hospital linens just [..]
brproud.com
Louisiana man facing multiple charges after allegedly leading deputies on chase over 125 mph
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jaron S. Gray, 37, of Paulina, was recently booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center after a trio of incidents involving law enforcement over the last year. The first incident ended with the arrest of Gray on one count of Possession of a Schedule II...
EMS respond to more than 60 calls Saturday during gameday festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services were slammed with calls Saturday on LSU’s campus. An EMS spokesman tells WAFB, paramedics responded to more than 60 calls during the gameday festivities between LSU and Southern. We’re told most of the calls were...
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
Cause of apartment fire on Hooper Road under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cause of an apartment fire on Hooper Road is under investigation. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire began just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Hooper Pointe Apartments. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the...
brproud.com
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
brproud.com
BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
wbrz.com
'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
brproud.com
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas. The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, LPD investigating
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early this morning.
brproud.com
15 residents displaced after Crown Avenue apartment goes up in flames
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 15 people are displaced after a large apartment fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to the 4500 block of Crown Avenue Friday night to find apartment 84 fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters spread out to look for victims while others went inside the apartment to contain the fire.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge firefighters hold mobile blood drive to honor 9/11 heroes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters in Baton Rouge will hold a blood drive on Sept. 11 at the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum to honor the 343 firefighters who died. Donors will receive a free t-shirt. The blood drive will be from 2 p.m. to 6...
brproud.com
List of traffic incidents Wednesday evening
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Wednesday (September 7) storm made its way through the capital region, a number of traffic incidents occurred in the area. A list of each crash or closure is below, with the most recent situations listed first. Location of Crash: I-10 EAST AT...
4 Children Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Winbourne Ave at [..]
