Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
BBC
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title
The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect". Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday. In a phone call with Wales' first minister, the prince is said to...
What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Monday, Sept. 12 — King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
BBC
King Charles III: More proclamations made in Cornwall towns
Further proclamations of the accession of King Charles III have been made in Cornwall towns following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. Cornwall's county proclamation was held in Truro on Sunday, followed by events...
BBC
In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II in North America
Over a period spanning more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth met more than a dozen US presidents and 12 Canadian prime ministers. The only American president elected during her reign that the Queen did not meet was Lyndon Johnson. The rest, from Harry Truman to current President Joe Biden, all met Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Prince William to fashion role for modern Wales - Mark Drakeford
Prince William will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales, Mark Drakeford has said. The first minister said he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales. Mr Drakeford said...
BBC
Queen was bright and focused in last audience, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said the late Queen Elizabeth II was "bright and focused" in their last meeting before his resignation as prime minister. He tendered his resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday last week before she appointed his replacement, Liz Truss. Mr Johnson told the...
BBC
William and Harry united in grief
Headline writers would have been thinking about "Brothers in arms" or maybe "Brothers in grief" for their coverage. The sight of Princes William and Harry meeting the crowds together will become one of the stand-out and most unexpected images from what have been sombre days. With their wives, Catherine and...
BBC
Prince Harry remembers Queen Elizabeth II's infectious smile
The Duke of Sussex has remembered his grandmother's "infectious smile" in a touching tribute to the late Queen. Describing Elizabeth II as a "guiding compass" in her commitment to service and duty, Prince Harry said he was grateful for the "special moments" they shared. "You are already sorely missed, not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Royal Family meet well-wishers at Balmoral
Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and their families have been viewing tributes and meeting well-wishers near Balmoral. The Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie laid a bunch of flowers as she and other family members walked back from a short service at Crathie Kirk. Some family members appeared emotional and Prince...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Never felt dressed without her handbag'
The Queen said she "never felt fully dressed without her handbag", the manufacturer of her signature leather bags said as he paid tribute to her. Launer London, based in Walsall, West Midlands, has held the Royal Warrant since the 1960s. She wore a Launer bag to compliment her outfit for...
BBC
Queen's piper recalls her 'quick wit' and kindness
As tributes to Queen Elizabeth II continue to pour in, her personal piper has recalled the monarch's quick wit. Pipe Major Scott Methven, 48, who served the Queen between 2015 and 2019, said she delivered regular one-liners. When he was appointed, she joked: "The whole reason you got the job...
BBC
King Charles III's speech to Parliament: 'A very simple, but extremely moving occasion'
Few settings can inspire awe and evoke the weight of history like Westminster Hall. It hosted Henry VIII's Coronation Banquet in 1509, the trial of Guy Fawkes in 1606 and in modern times, speeches from era-defining figures such as Nelson Mandela, Presidents Obama and De Gaulle and, on five separate occasions, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Couple opened card from monarch on the day she died
A couple have spoken of their mixed emotions about opening a hand-signed card from Queen Elizabeth II on the day she died. Tricia and Ray Pont from Godalming, Surrey, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple learned of the Queen's illness while they were out on a celebratory...
BBC
James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview
Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview. The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond. Audience...
BBC
King Charles' life will change, Winston Churchill's grandson says
The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Nicholas Soames, has said King Charles' life will change. Sir Nicholas, a former Mid Sussex MP, also said it did not matter if his friend of 65 years had expressed his views on issues in the past. He said he will observe "constitutional...
Comments / 0