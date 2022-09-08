Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station
A man was shot and killed Friday night while sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in the 4900 block of Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, authorities said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as 34-year-old Dante Benjamin Jones of Pittsburgh. Allegheny County Police said the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries
Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Road work, Rosedale Beach Club Fall Festival and more in Penn Hills, Verona
The Rosedale Beach Club will be holding its annual Fal Festival Sept. 15-17 at its location on 5401 3rd St. from 6-10 p.m. There will be rides, games, food and performances. The festival will open with a performance from the Penn Hills Big Red Band. Verona Road work. Road work...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 12, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Free resource fair planned in Harrison. The Building Block of Natrona will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont-Plum area happenings, week of Sept. 12, 2022
Oakmont Lions Club has partnered with the Oakmont Carnegie Library to present the 2022 Fred Favo Memorial Touch a Truck from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. The event is expected to have more than 20 different types of trucks — from police, fire and construction vehicles to a bookmobile — lined up along Allegheny River Boulevard from Washington to Maryland avenues.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Upcoming meetings, Cub Scout sign-ups and more in the Sewickley area
Sewickley Historic Review Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the borough building, 601 Thorn St. Leet’s planning commission will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the township municipal building, 194 Ambridge Ave. Cub Scout sign-up night. Cub Scout Pack 243 will have its sign-up night...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano’s security bubble insulates him from prying eyes and dissenting views
On a weekday afternoon in late August, Doug Mastriano’s campaign bus pulled up outside Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in suburban Philadelphia just after 1 p.m. The words “Restore Freedom” were emblazoned on the side over a red outline of Pennsylvania. It had been billed as a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Sept. 12, 2022
The Rotary Club of Monroeville is hosting an International Day of Peace celebration from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Peace Pole in Monroeville Community Park West, 2399 Tilbrook Road. Featured are musical performances, an interfaith prayer, candlelight ceremony and opportunities to meet community leaders and youth peace...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt, UPMC officials tap Dr. Freddie Fu recruit to fill 'irreplaceable' doctor's orthopedic roles
The University of Pittsburgh and UPMC ended a yearlong search Monday for a successor for Dr. Freddie Fu, who helped catapult orthopedics at the university and health system to international renown during his tenure, which ran from 1998 until his death in 2021. Officials have tapped Dr. MaCalus V. Hogan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week 2: Canon-McMillan takes down Seneca Valley
Jake Kasper ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Canon-McMillan to a 33-21 win at No. 3 Seneca Valley (1-2, 0-1) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Mike Evans threw for 150 yards and a touchdown for the Big Macs (1-2, 1-1). Graham Hancox...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 10, 2022: No. 2 OLSH tops Clairton
Nehemiah Azeem threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defeated Clairton, 28-13, in a nonconference football game Saturday night. Dereon Greer caught seven passes for 138 yards, including touchdowns of 30 and 63 yards for the Chargers (3-0). Michael Ruffing returned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: Carnegie Mellon upsets No. 22 Rensselaer
Ben Coyne had three sacks of Carnegie Mellon’s seven sacks, and the Tartans (2-0) upset No. 22 Rensselaer (1-1), 10-7. The win was the sixth straight for Carnegie Mellon over a ranked opponent. Hayden Hairston’s 23-yard field goal in the first quarter for CMU accounted for the game’s only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Armstrong County gets new passing king
There’s a new all-time career passing leader in Armstrong County. Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen has 5,242 passing yards after throwing for 201 yards in Friday’s 49-13 victory by the River Hawks at New Castle. It surpasses the mark of 5,132 yards set by West Shamokin’s Trevor Henderson from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from North Catholic High School, AARP and more
—- AARP Chapter 595 welcomes new members and guests to its meeting on the first Tuesday of the month at 12:30 p.m. at Hampton Presbyterian Church, 2842 E. Hardies Road. Come join us for great fellowship, luncheons, entertainment and trips. The next meeting is Oct. 4. Those attending must have a reservation for the luncheon meeting.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg prepares for 11th annual Pink Day celebration
Leechburg is gearing up for its 11th Pink Day fundraiser to support breast cancer research. “We are happy to be back again,” said event coordinator and resident Sherry Price. “We love holding this event and being in Leechburg.”. Leechburg Mayor Tony Roppolo is excited to attend this year’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 11, 2022
Neil Michael DiBiase sold property at 1600 Blackburn Heights Drive to James Deily and Amy Nelson for $920,000. Bradley Cook sold property at 1604 Brandtview Drive to Chenghui Li for $330,001. Joshua Olszewski sold property at 1770 Locust Road to Joshua Olszewski for $33,000. Reghu Aravind sold property at 1851...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 bridge complete, 3 more to go on Valley High School's campus
It’s one bridge done and three to go for the crossings over Little Pucketa Creek on the Valley Junior-Senior High School campus. Ed Patton of Patton Engineering told the New Kensington- Arnold School Board last week that the entrance bridge over the creek was completed Tuesday. Now, the planning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: We could use a little of Jack Bogut's storytelling these days
When Jack Bogut was the king of morning radio in Pittsburgh, waking up to your favorite station was not as scary as it is these days. We always seem to be on the brink of something terrible or faced with something terrible that happened overnight — political violence, mass shootings, the pandemic — but it wasn’t always like that.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach overhauls boys soccer program at ‘University of North Allegheny’
As a soccer coach who’d reached the college ranks, Manuel Montero wasn’t interested in coaching high school soccer again, but North Allegheny’s unofficial nickname intrigued him. “The University of NA,” he said. “That’s what attracted me.”. Montero had coached high school, club and college...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem holds on for win over Ligonier Valley
Greensburg Salem made a rare venture into the mountains Friday night and escaped with a narrow high school football victory over relative WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley. The teams hadn’t played in more than 90 years. Cody Rubrecht passed for 118 yards and rushed for 116 to lead Class 3A...
Comments / 0