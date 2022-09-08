ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station

A man was shot and killed Friday night while sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in the 4900 block of Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, authorities said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as 34-year-old Dante Benjamin Jones of Pittsburgh. Allegheny County Police said the...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries

Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 12, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Free resource fair planned in Harrison. The Building Block of Natrona will...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont-Plum area happenings, week of Sept. 12, 2022

Oakmont Lions Club has partnered with the Oakmont Carnegie Library to present the 2022 Fred Favo Memorial Touch a Truck from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. The event is expected to have more than 20 different types of trucks — from police, fire and construction vehicles to a bookmobile — lined up along Allegheny River Boulevard from Washington to Maryland avenues.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Sept. 12, 2022

The Rotary Club of Monroeville is hosting an International Day of Peace celebration from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Peace Pole in Monroeville Community Park West, 2399 Tilbrook Road. Featured are musical performances, an interfaith prayer, candlelight ceremony and opportunities to meet community leaders and youth peace...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 10, 2022: No. 2 OLSH tops Clairton

Nehemiah Azeem threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defeated Clairton, 28-13, in a nonconference football game Saturday night. Dereon Greer caught seven passes for 138 yards, including touchdowns of 30 and 63 yards for the Chargers (3-0). Michael Ruffing returned...
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Armstrong County gets new passing king

There’s a new all-time career passing leader in Armstrong County. Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen has 5,242 passing yards after throwing for 201 yards in Friday’s 49-13 victory by the River Hawks at New Castle. It surpasses the mark of 5,132 yards set by West Shamokin’s Trevor Henderson from...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from North Catholic High School, AARP and more

—- AARP Chapter 595 welcomes new members and guests to its meeting on the first Tuesday of the month at 12:30 p.m. at Hampton Presbyterian Church, 2842 E. Hardies Road. Come join us for great fellowship, luncheons, entertainment and trips. The next meeting is Oct. 4. Those attending must have a reservation for the luncheon meeting.
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg prepares for 11th annual Pink Day celebration

Leechburg is gearing up for its 11th Pink Day fundraiser to support breast cancer research. “We are happy to be back again,” said event coordinator and resident Sherry Price. “We love holding this event and being in Leechburg.”. Leechburg Mayor Tony Roppolo is excited to attend this year’s...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 11, 2022

Neil Michael DiBiase sold property at 1600 Blackburn Heights Drive to James Deily and Amy Nelson for $920,000. Bradley Cook sold property at 1604 Brandtview Drive to Chenghui Li for $330,001. Joshua Olszewski sold property at 1770 Locust Road to Joshua Olszewski for $33,000. Reghu Aravind sold property at 1851...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 bridge complete, 3 more to go on Valley High School's campus

It’s one bridge done and three to go for the crossings over Little Pucketa Creek on the Valley Junior-Senior High School campus. Ed Patton of Patton Engineering told the New Kensington- Arnold School Board last week that the entrance bridge over the creek was completed Tuesday. Now, the planning...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New coach overhauls boys soccer program at ‘University of North Allegheny’

As a soccer coach who’d reached the college ranks, Manuel Montero wasn’t interested in coaching high school soccer again, but North Allegheny’s unofficial nickname intrigued him. “The University of NA,” he said. “That’s what attracted me.”. Montero had coached high school, club and college...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem holds on for win over Ligonier Valley

Greensburg Salem made a rare venture into the mountains Friday night and escaped with a narrow high school football victory over relative WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley. The teams hadn’t played in more than 90 years. Cody Rubrecht passed for 118 yards and rushed for 116 to lead Class 3A...
LIGONIER, PA

