US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
‘This one really hurts’: Frances Tiafoe gets emotional after US Open defeat vs. Carlos Alcaraz
Frances Tiafoe couldn’t hold back his emotions after he bowed out of the US Open in the semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe actually put up an incredible fight against Alcaraz, battling back and taking the match to distance after falling behind two sets to one. However, in his post-match interview, he admitted he can’t help but feel he let the home crowd down with the defeat.
Rafael Nadal shares message for Carlos Alcaraz after US Open win
Rafael Nadal shared a message on Twitter Sunday for Carlos Alcaraz after his countryman won the US Open. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to win the US Open for his first career major. Alcaraz, 19, will also take over the No. 1 ranking in the world.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz won a ridiculous point against Frances Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz is relentless on the tennis court, and he showed on Friday night just how difficult he is to take down. Alcaraz was facing Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the US Open. The 19-year-old was serving down 5-6 in the first set and had the advantage. He served...
Michelle Obama Cheers Tiafoe in Semifinal | US Open Updates
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Frances Tiafoe got a thumbs-up and a shout from Michelle Obama during the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. The former first lady is sitting in a front-row seat...
Iga Swiatek joked that she's glad her $2.6 million for winning the US Open is 'not in cash'
The 21-year-old Polish superstar beat world No. 5 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in New York City to win the 2022 US Open women's singles title.
Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final
WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open
Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
Frances Tiafoe had several basketball players in his support box at US Open
Frances Tiafoe on Friday night was playing in his first major semifinal, and he’s had some VIP supporting him throughout his run at the US Open. The 24-year-old Maryland native is a big fan of his hometown teams, led by the Washington Wizards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has attended some of Tiafoe’s matches in the player’s private box during the US Open. Tiafoe even shouted out Beal after the emerging star’s upset win over Rafael Nadal.
