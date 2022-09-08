Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dies in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Maytown, Kentucky. Floyd County Coroner, Gregory Nelson, says that the crash happened on Rt. 80 at the mouth of Henry’s Branch on Monday morning. One woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was in one vehicle, and another woman, who was taken […]
WSAZ
Fatal accident reported in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died following a two-vehicle accident in Floyd County, according to Sheriff John Hunt. The accident happened after 6 a.m. Monday on KY Route 80 at the entrance to Henry’s Branch Road. The victim’s name has not been released. No word...
WSAZ
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
wymt.com
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Local farmers’ markets affected by recent flooding and severe weather
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, many farmers’ crops were affected by the severe weather, which has led to fewer vendors at local farmers’ markets. Even if a field was not flooded, the growth of many crops was hindered, like with the Walker Family...
WLWT 5
Volunteers share work, faith in eastern Kentucky disaster zone
HAZARD, Ky. — Local volunteers are working to help in areas of eastern Kentucky hardest hit by floods. As efforts continue weeks after the disaster, residents are just beginning to scratch the surface of the devastation. About a dozen volunteers from the Grace Point Community Church in Erlanger, Kentucky,...
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
Metro News
Kentucky man credits his PFD for saving his life on the Tug Fork River
WILLIAMSON, .W.Va. — Pete Runyon admitted he has been guilty of not wearing his life jacket, but now at age 65, he said it’s rare that he’s on the water fishing without it on. The habit likely saved his life on September 3rd. Pete, who is from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
wymt.com
Locals in Bulan struggling without gas since flood, hoping to rebuild pipelines
BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Pipelines running across the region were busted in the flood, leaving many Eastern Kentuckians without water or gas. Over a month later, locals in Bulan are still without heat in their homes. “We’ve got an issue, we’ve been there with no cooking resources, no hot water,...
wymt.com
Fisty church members fighting through tragedy together
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three feet of mud covered Fisty Corner Church after the flood, leaving leadership with a long road to recovery. Sunday, the church held their first service since the flood, calling it a “survival and revival.”. “We’ve had a great loss, this community right here especially....
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
etxview.com
Disaster mission team ‘Christ in Action’ arrives in Eastern Kentucky
More than a month after devastating flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky, churches and out-of-state relief teams are continuing to respond. A Virginia-based missionary team called Christ in Action has been deployed to the First Christian Church on Chloe Road in Pike County. Christ in Action Director of Operations Chris Zitzmann...
WSAZ
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. Officials say approximately 40 students were onboard at the time of the accident along Mill Creek...
mountain-topmedia.com
Man charged in Paintsville triple murder
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. No hearings...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news. Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky to follow federal tax extension for flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Department of Revenue will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance or public assistance due to the recent flooding that caused extensive damage in parts of Eastern Kentucky.
WSAZ
Deputies investigating shooting in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Paintsville, Kentucky Friday. Sheriff Doug Saylor confirms there was a shooting on Depot Street. The sheriff says an arrest was made in Greentown on Route 581. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Comments / 0