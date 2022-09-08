Read full article on original website
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsNashville, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Murfreesboro Police searching for missing mother and child
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother and her child.
fox17.com
Nashville man charged with aggravated assault on Mt. Juliet law enforcement officers
MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A Nashville man who escaped police custody on multiple occasions in one day is captured. Mt. Juliet police encountered someone driving recklessly, almost striking police vehicles, at 1:15 a.m. and at 8 a.m. Sunday, but officers discontinued following the Mustang due to conditions. At 3:51 p.m., police encountered the Mustang again.
fox17.com
Drowning at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, body recovered
UPDATE -- Divers recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Foul play is not suspected, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Crews returned this morning after suspending the search last night. Identification of the victim is pending, as police work to notify the...
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing at a local park on Saturday afternoon.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
Criminal homicide warrant issued for man after deadly shooting in Nashville store
Metro police have issued a criminal homicide warrant for a 19-year-old following a deadly shooting that occurred inside a Nashville store on Saturday night.
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
Nashville woman found dead in burning car identified
Police have released the identity of the woman who was found dead in a burning vehicle under an I-24 overpass.
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi hits several cars in rampage, police pursuit across north Clarksville | VIDEOS
Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: Another video, contributed by reader Jake Thomas, shows the semi blowing through a traffic signal on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Update, 8:50 p.m.: Video shows the semi flying through an intersection in front of the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Reader-contributed video by Gavin Terry shows the...
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
Columbia Man Charged with Arson in Franklin County
A 24-year-old Justis Dakota Archey from Columbia has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism in Franklin County. He is accused of burning a home at 118 AEDC Lakeview Road. Apparently, the man was involved in a domestic dispute and then forced his way into the home and...
Shoplifting suspect arrested after jumping out of fleeing vehicle
A shoplifting suspect has been taken into custody after jumping out of a fleeing vehicle.
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
First responders grant wish of 6-year-old boy whose cancer relapsed
Officers from the East Precinct partnered with the organization Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee to surprise six-year-old Axl.
14-year-old arrested for stealing, crashing car
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a report of a stolen car, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators.
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
