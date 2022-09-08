ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

fox17.com

Nashville man charged with aggravated assault on Mt. Juliet law enforcement officers

MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A Nashville man who escaped police custody on multiple occasions in one day is captured. Mt. Juliet police encountered someone driving recklessly, almost striking police vehicles, at 1:15 a.m. and at 8 a.m. Sunday, but officers discontinued following the Mustang due to conditions. At 3:51 p.m., police encountered the Mustang again.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Drowning at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, body recovered

UPDATE -- Divers recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Foul play is not suspected, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Crews returned this morning after suspending the search last night. Identification of the victim is pending, as police work to notify the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN
