49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Trey Lance came in seventh when the team voted to elect its captains and he was only going to pick the top six. “I just didn’t want to put seven on there,” Shanahan said via 49ers Web Zone. “Deebo was eight…We just wanted to go with six. They don’t allow eight to the coin toss, I don’t believe. It’s also his first year of starting for us. There’s not many rookies who end up being the captains. I know this is his second year, but he’s a rookie for us in terms of this is his first time being our starting quarterback.”

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO