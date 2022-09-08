ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Troy Brown
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Matt Patricia
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins

During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Panthers#Beef#American Football#Sports Illustrated
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan: Pettis TD shifted momentum out of 49ers' control

There wasn’t much that went right for the 49ers in their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. And amid countless missed opportunities for San Francisco in their season opener, coach Kyle Shanahan was able to identify the game’s key turning point -- which happened to involve a former 49er.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, Cardinals, Rams

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Trey Lance came in seventh when the team voted to elect its captains and he was only going to pick the top six. “I just didn’t want to put seven on there,” Shanahan said via 49ers Web Zone. “Deebo was eight…We just wanted to go with six. They don’t allow eight to the coin toss, I don’t believe. It’s also his first year of starting for us. There’s not many rookies who end up being the captains. I know this is his second year, but he’s a rookie for us in terms of this is his first time being our starting quarterback.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders agree to three-year extension with TE Darren Waller

The long-anticipated new deal between the Raiders and tight end Darren Waller has been finalized. Waller is signing a three-year extension which includes $51M in new money, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Pro Bowler had two years remaining on his existing deal, but for months has been considered a...
NFL
ESPN

Fields throws 2 TDs, Bears top 49ers 19-10 in Eberflus debut

CHICAGO -- — Justin Fields rolled to his left with two defenders closing in on him. As his quarterback scrambled one way, Dante Pettis broke toward the opposite side. Fields saw his receiver wide open. He lofted a pass across the field, and Pettis took it the rest of the way for a 51-yard touchdown that kicked the Bears into gear.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy