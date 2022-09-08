Read full article on original website
Related
Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it
TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
Aldi planning new Lehigh Valley store near Dorney Park
Aldi plans to open a new store in coming months at the Dorneyville Shopping Center in South Whitehall Township. Around 20,000 square feet are being renovated at the shopping center, 3245 Hamilton Blvd. David Manhardt, the township’s director of community development, said the building once housed a Laneco supermarket before changing hands and eventually, sitting vacant. Other tenants in the shopping center near Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom include a Chicken Lounge & Grill, Pizza Hut, Subway, BounceU, nail salon and medical offices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
As food prices keep climbing, NJ food insecurity getting worse
As inflation continues to push supermarket prices higher a new study finds almost 9% of the population in New Jersey is food insecure, which means they struggle at times to get enough to eat, but experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Adele LaTourette, the senior director of policy...
This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country
Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
Food Truck Festival to Be Held In Falls Township. Read To Know When and Where
Looking to find a new favorite food spot? A food truck festival is set to be held in Falls Township this week, with tons of options for hungry locals. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times. The food truck festival is set to be held on Sept. 16 at Falls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is life in NJ so bad you just have to get high at work? (Opinion)
It took forever to do but we finally have adult-use recreational marijuana legal in New Jersey. The tax money garnered hasn't exactly been the windfall some thought, but there are more dispensaries opening all the time and proponents say the future is bright. But that road to legalization still has some potholes to be repaired.
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022
Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
NJ approves gas rate hikes that will raise prices for customers by up to $375 each year
Millions of New Jersey residents will be facing higher energy bills starting this fall after New Jersey approved massive rate hikes for natural gas.
NJ natural gas rate hikes will turn us all into our parents (Opinion)
It’s going to be staggering and many who don’t pay attention to news will be blindsided. It’s going to cost millions of New Jersey residents a lot more to heat their homes, cook a meal and get hot water in October. Four natural gas providers were granted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spirit Halloween opens new store at American Dream
Since we’re now past Labor Day, I guess the spooky season has unofficially begun; Spirit Halloween stores have been popping up, and now the New Jersey-based retailer is getting a new location at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. According to a release from the company, Spirit Halloween.
Hold on New Jersey, Burger King may be offering a Jersey classic bun!
Here in New Jersey the best selling bagel is the everything bagel. The everything topping for those who don’t imbibe, is spices such as dried onions, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic and salt. The Burger King people, knowing that we love our everything bagel, is testing a new bun,...
Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says
Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
The rebranding of New Jersey’s Monmouth Mall: A must to survive (Opinion)
Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey, was always a necessary destination for every family member living in a wide radius of the major mall. It was the place to go to get everything you need for you personally and for special occasions like birthdays, holiday gifts and it was all located under one roof.
Now Open, Tasty Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Expands in New Jersey
You've heard the phrase slow and steady wins the race, right?. Not only does it apply to cautionary tales for kids but it's also a good rule of thumb for cooking. Personally, I'm a big smoker; pork butt, shoulder, ribs, beer can chicken. You name it if I can smoke...
Should 9/11 be a national holiday? (And why it probably never will be)
Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone is calling for an official 9/11 holiday, rekindling a debate that is unlikely to result in a new federal holiday. "On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners," Arnone said in a news release, "I am calling on state and federal legislators to make September 11th an official holiday to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001."
Closings & Adjustments Of Restaurants in NJ & Philadelphia
We were talking to some friends from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area recently. The pain of the COVID-19 pandemic era is still being felt in so many ways. We asked them for an example. Without hesitation they said: The Day by Day Brunch in Center City Philadelphia. This restaurant was owned...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0