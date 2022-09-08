ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Jersey 101.5

Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it

TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
njurbannews.com

No bags, no carts, no groceries

Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
LehighValleyLive.com

Aldi planning new Lehigh Valley store near Dorney Park

Aldi plans to open a new store in coming months at the Dorneyville Shopping Center in South Whitehall Township. Around 20,000 square feet are being renovated at the shopping center, 3245 Hamilton Blvd. David Manhardt, the township’s director of community development, said the building once housed a Laneco supermarket before changing hands and eventually, sitting vacant. Other tenants in the shopping center near Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom include a Chicken Lounge & Grill, Pizza Hut, Subway, BounceU, nail salon and medical offices.
94.5 PST

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022

Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
92.7 WOBM

Cheers! This is New Jersey's most popular cocktail, study says

Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
New Jersey 101.5

Should 9/11 be a national holiday? (And why it probably never will be)

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone is calling for an official 9/11 holiday, rekindling a debate that is unlikely to result in a new federal holiday. "On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners," Arnone said in a news release, "I am calling on state and federal legislators to make September 11th an official holiday to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001."
