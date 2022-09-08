ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Dock Worker Injured in Crushing Incident

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford longshoreman has been injured after he was crushed between two pallets while unloading a ship in an incident on Monday morning, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Kruger said the dock worker sustained a lower leg injury when he was pinned...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Acushnet, State Discuss Control of South Main Street

I am generally of the opinion that anything the state and the federal government can do, local government can do better, often at less cost to the taxpayers, too. That's why it piqued my interest recently to learn of a discussion underway about transferring control of South Main Street from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to the people of Acushnet.
ACUSHNET, MA
streetfoodblog.com

Acushnet Dunkin’ Seems to be to Re-Route Drive-Via Lane

A few of the busiest roads on the SouthCoast are Dunkin’ drive-thru lanes. Throughout peak hours, drive-thru traces can wrap round a Dunkin’ retailer and out into the road. When a Dunkin’ location has just one direct technique of entry and egress for purchasers, issues can get a bit dicey within the parking zone.
ACUSHNET, MA
1420 WBSM

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford, MA
Real Estate
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Fairhaven, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Acushnet, MA
New Bedford, MA
Business
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Person
Gil Santos
idesignarch.com

Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views

This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
ORLEANS, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Water District Welcomes Donald Cooper

Don “Coop” Cooper was selected as the new District Superintendent at our May 24th, 2022, meeting. He brings 30 years of experience in the Water industry to our organization. This unanimous decision makes him the 10th Superintendent since our beginning in 1946. He was previously Assistant Superintendent for...
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

Food Truck Festival Rolls into New Bedford This Weekend

Foods from around the world will be served up to the SouthCoast this weekend at Fort Taber Park in New Bedford. The Food Truck Festivals of America have a Saturday of deliciousness planned for the area with over a dozen different options for food and another 15 choices of beer lined up around Fort Rodman at the tip of Clark's Point.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs

Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
CRANSTON, RI
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
whdh.com

Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
PLYMOUTH, MA
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

