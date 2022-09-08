Read full article on original website
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semifinals Now Set
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite had to hit the reset button for the Title scene after the chaotic aftermath of All Out, and that started with the announcement of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. The tournament consists of all former AEW Champions, and they will hope to survive the gauntlet to become the new AEW World Champion. Tonight on Rampage the next match in that tournament took place between Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, and though Allin left it all on the line, it was Guevara (with the help of Tay Melo) who would walk away with the final spot in the semifinals.
Pro Wrestler Cameos in Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5
Cobra Kai Season 5 officially dropped on Netflix on Friday and wrestling fans were treated to a surprise cameo in the sixth episode. Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling primarily for the NWA alongside his son PJ, makes an appearance in the sixth episode titled "Ouroboros." He took to Facebook over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, commenting on how the role was a reunion with actor Martin Kove.
Bobby Fish Explains Why He Kicked Out Of CM Punk's GTS At 3.1 In AEW Dynamite Match
Bobby Fish and CM Punk wrestled on the October 27 episode of AEW Dynamite with Punk picking up the victory. Punk won with his trademark GTS, though Fish kicked out at 3.1, leading to some confusion as to whether or not the match was over. Speaking to Joey G of...
Chris Jericho Confirms Contract Change 'Quite A Few' AEW Stars Were Offered
During an interview with former AEW wrestler and Dark Order member Alan Angels, Chris Jericho confirmed that "quite a few" members of the AEW roster were offered a "pay-per-appearance" deal in the aftermath of their original contracts expiring. Angels spoke on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast about his release, and...
Even Ric Flair has an opinion on AEW’s CM Punk situation
Everyone has an opinion on the situation currently overshadowing AEW between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. KENTA has an opinion on it, Bobby Fish has spoken on the matter, and a number of performers from across the wrestling industry from Colt Cabana to Kevin Owens, […] The post Even Ric Flair has an opinion on AEW’s CM Punk situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braun Strowman Makes WWE SmackDown Return and Powerbombs Otis
The WWE Universe was surprised to see the return of Braun Strowman during this week's Monday Night Raw, and afterward WWE revealed that he would be making his return to SmackDown this week as well. Tonight Strowman did just that, and it was in response to the Alpha Academy also making an appearance on the Blue Brand. Chad Gable thanked the crowd sarcastically and then started shooshing the crowd and revealed that they were here specifically to ruin Strowman's return to SmackDown. Gable said they had the match won before Strowman jumped them, and Gable said if Otis had seen Strowman coming he wouldn't have fallen.
Kenny Omega Spotted For First Time Since AEW All Out Melee
It's hard to believe it's only been a week since Kenny Omega won the AEW World Trios Championships with his good pals, the Young Bucks, at AEW All Out. It's even harder to believe what came after that — a backstage brawl between the Bucks, Omega, Ace Steel, and then-AEW World Champion CM Punk, which reportedly saw Omega get bitten, have his hair pulled, and possibly even save Punk's dog.
Backstage News On CM Punk Having Heat With Former AEW Star
CM Punk has been a very hot topic in the world of professional wrestling over the last week or so. The former AEW World Champion has been at the center of a lot of controversy and former AEW star Bobby Fish recently said that Punk “was a c**t” after their match on Dynamite in October of 2021.
Michael Cole Seemingly References CM Punk Suspension On WWE SmackDown
In the wake of all the reported backstage turmoil in AEW involving CM Punk and The Elite, plenty of people from outside the company have been commenting on the situation. Last night before "SmackDown," WWE star Natalya even took to social media to throw shade at Punk and his actions. Then on "SmackDown," commentator Michael Cole seemingly alluded to the subject.
Bobby Fish On AEW Media Scrum: Triple H Or Vince McMahon Might Have Folded CM Punk ‘Like A Wet Nap’
Bobby Fish gives AEW president Tony Khan some credit for his behavior during the media scrum after AEW All Out, though he thinks his former bosses at WWE would have acted differently. The unforgettable scrum kicked off with CM Punk, who won the AEW World Championship at the end of...
WWE SmackDown Reveals Liv Morgan's Extreme Rules Opponent
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was able to counter Shayna Bazler's deadliest moves at Clash at the Castle and continue her Title reign, and now she will defend her Title once again at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Her opponent for the match was set to be decided in a Fatal 5-Way match on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and that match included Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Xia-Li, and Ronda Rousey, who Morgan defeated at SummerSlam to retain her Title. After tonight's match-up, it will be Ronda Rousey who will face Morgan for the Title at Extreme Rules, which takes place next month.
AEW’s Young Bucks are doing what now with WWE?
Folks, according to Wrestling News via a post from Ryan Frederick of The Wrestling Observer on the company’s board, “The Young Bucks reportedly sent feelers out about interest in WWE after AEW deals expire.”. Oh snap, the fight after All Out must have been a whole lot worse...
Jim Cornette Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Dismantle NXT Due To AEW
During his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of subjects, one of which was the conflict between WWE NXT and AEW. Cornette expressed his belief that Vince McMahon intended to transform NXT into NXT 2.0 with an entirely new product after the brand was lost to AEW Dynamite in the midst of the Wednesday Night War.
Ric Flair Discusses CM Punk's Comments At AEW All Out Post-Show Media Scrum
Ric Flair shares his thoughts on the controversy surrounding CM Punk. At the media scrum after AEW All Out, Punk made some heated comments about Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. These remarks reportedly led to a physical confrontation between Punk and the latter trio. Speaking on his...
Kenta Responds to Bobby Fish's CM Punk and AEW Finisher Comments
CM Punk has been at the center of much discussion within the wrestling world and amongst AEW fans since All Out and the brawl that occurred afterward, and that continues to be the case a full week later. One of the people to weigh in on Punk's AEW tenure was Bobby Fish, who was previously in a match against Punk and revealed that Punk's attitude rubbed him the wrong way after their match, and in a recent interview he also brought up Punk's finisher. Fish brought up the fact that Punk is using the GTS as his finisher, which is Kenta's finisher, and now Kenta has weighed in as well.
CM Punk Undergoes Surgery For AEW All Out Injury
CM Punk has been confirmed to have undergone surgery to fix the injury he suffered at AEW All Out. Dave Meltzer reported at F4W Online on Friday that Punk underwent the surgery earlier this week to fix his torn left tricep that was suffered during his AEW World Championship win over Jon Moxley.
Booker T Discusses What It Was Like To Work With CM Punk On WWE Backstage
CM Punk has been in the news quite a bit this week following a backstage altercation involving Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, along with other backstage talent. Following this altercation, which was the result of Punk's comments during the AEW All Out media scrum, he was forced to vacate the AEW World Championship and Omega and the Young Bucks likewise vacated the AEW World Trios Championships; multiple parties involved have reportedly been suspended. This is not the first time Punk has caused issues within a locker room and, in exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T discussed what it was like to work alongside Punk and how guys can make the most money in wrestling.
