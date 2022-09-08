Orange County Regional History Center throws an opening bash for their 'Figurehead' Orlando music exhibit Friday

The Hatebombs play Club Nowhere in 1994

The opening weekend of the History Center's ambitious deep dive into Orlando music history is upon us, and you can get a sneak peek a day early and party like a (local) rock star on Friday.is a look at Orlando music through the 1980s and '90s, with a particular focus on the scene that coalesced around maverick concert promoters Figurehead.Orlando music luminaries of the past, present and future are sure to be out in force for the Opening Bash at the Center 7-9 p.m. (VIP tickets allow for a crucial extra hour starting at 6 p.m.) The ticket nets you first eyes on the exhibition and a full night of resulting bragging rights, lots of good company in the form of the aforementioned luminaries, live music from the Green Today, eats and drinks and DJ Bonilla spinning.Premier ticket holders also get a VIP tour with Figurehead's infamous leading light, Jim Faherty, assisting as a docent. Will dirt be duly dished?