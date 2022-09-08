ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Female pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova, police say

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Police in Rancho Cordova were investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman Thursday morning.

The crash happened along Coloma Road near McGregor Drive, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a social media post shortly after 5 a.m.

A woman walking in that area was fatally struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, Police Department spokesman Lt. Rodney Grassmann said.

Grassmann said later Thursday that “the driver did not initially remain at the scene but officers were able to identify and make contact with the driver a few hours later. Alcohol or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in the collision.”

