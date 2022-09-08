Investigators need help identifying body recovered from Spokane River

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a body found in the river. Credit: SCSO

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are asking for help identifying a body found in the Spokane River earlier this summer.

A paddle boarder reported seeing human remains around 5 p.m. on August 11 downstream of W. Rifle Club Rd. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body the next day.

Experts believe the remains were in the water for months. That has hindered attempts to confirm the person’s identity, but investigators do know they had tattoos and were wearing two wristbands.

The person had a tattoo on their upper left arm and shoulder of a woman’s face and what appears to be a sombrero below and to the right. Another tattoo with writing and other art was on their inner right arm.

One wristband says “Honey Kissing” while the other says “SOLDIER OF SOBRIETY” and “COOL CATS.”

Anyone who recognizes the tattoos or wristbands is asked to call Detective N. Bohanek at 509-477-3223 and reference #10104844.

