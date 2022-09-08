Read full article on original website
lehighsports.com
Oehrle Shoots 64, Leading Strong Sunday For Mountain Hawks At The Doc Gimmler
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – The Lehigh men's golf team posted its second straight under par round, cementing a strong finish at The Doc Gimmler, Sunday on the Red Course at Bethpage State Park. Three players shot in the 60s as Lehigh posted a team total of nine under par 271, to finish the 54 hole event in a tie for fifth out of 15 teams at 832 (288-273-271).
Late Stop Leads Lehigh Past Georgetown 21-19 For League-Opening Win
WASHINGTON – Lehigh raced out to a 21-13 lead early in the third quarter and while Georgetown scored with 1:04 to play the Mountain Hawks stopped the Hoyas' game-tying two point conversion attempt to preserve a 21-19 win in the Patriot League opener for both teams at Cooper Field.
Keefe's Final-Minute Goal Lifts Lehigh To 1-0 Home Win Over St. John's
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A strong defensive effort had the Lehigh women's soccer team headed for a positive result against St. John's. Then fifth-year Erin Keefe finished the job. Keefe scored her first collegiate goal, rocketing home a volley from the top of the 18-yard box in the final minute to give the Mountain Hawks a 1-0 victory over St. John's on a rainy Sunday at the Ulrich Sports Complex.
Mountain Hawks Defeat Merrimack, Finish 2-1 at Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. – The Lehigh volleyball team closed out the Dartmouth Invitational with an impressive 3-0 sweep of Merrimack Saturday at Leede Arena. For the second time in three matches at Dartmouth, Lehigh limited its opponent to a negative attach percentage. Lehigh hit .329 while holding the Warriors to a -.056 clip.
Hurly Paces Lehigh On Day One At The Doc Gimmler
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Senior David Hurly delivered two rounds in the 60s to lead the Lehigh men's golf team on day one of The Doc Gimmler on the Red Course at Bethpage State Park. Hurly shot rounds of 68 and 67 and sits in a tie for seventh place at 135. The Mountain Hawks as a team shot 288 and 273 for a total of 561, and are tied for seventh place in a 15-team field.
Mountain Hawks Post 3-2 Win Over La Salle In Return Home Friday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Junior Abbie Brown scored twice and first-year Maddie Kandra scored her first career goal to lead the Lehigh field hockey team to a 3-2 victory over La Salle Friday night at Ulrich Field. The Mountain Hawks answered La Salle's opening goal with two goals in the second quarter and one in the fourth to post their first victory over La Salle since 2011 in a series filled with one-goal games.
Lehigh Heads To New York For The Doc Gimmler, Beginning Saturday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's golf team is headed out to Farmingdale, N.Y. for the annual Doc Gimmler hosted by St. John's. The 54-hole event will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Bethpage State Park Red Course. Last weekend, the Mountain Hawks opened their season at...
Lehigh Downs Hartford, Falls To Dartmouth On Day One Of Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. – The Lehigh volleyball team split two matches Friday on the opening day of the Dartmouth Invitational at Leede Arena. The Mountain Hawks opened the day with a 3-0 victory over Hartford before falling 3-1 to host Dartmouth in the nightcap. Junior Katarina Kaburov totaled a team-best 23 kills on the day as the Mountain Hawks now stand at 7-2 on the season.
Mountain Hawks Finish Fifth at Harry Groves Invitational
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The first four Mountain Hawks finished within less than a minute of each other as the Lehigh women's cross country team placed fifth at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational. Junior Christina Yakaboski was a top-finisher for Lehigh, placing 29th overall with a time of 22:18.4.
Darian Cruz To Represent Puerto Rico In Upcoming World Championships
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh NCAA Champion Darian Cruz '18 is headed to Belgrade, Serbia to compete at 57 kg in freestyle at the UWW World Championships, which run from Sept. 10-18. Cruz, will be competing for Puerto Rico with qualification rounds set for Friday, Sept. 16 and repechage and finals set for the following day.
