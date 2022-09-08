FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Senior David Hurly delivered two rounds in the 60s to lead the Lehigh men's golf team on day one of The Doc Gimmler on the Red Course at Bethpage State Park. Hurly shot rounds of 68 and 67 and sits in a tie for seventh place at 135. The Mountain Hawks as a team shot 288 and 273 for a total of 561, and are tied for seventh place in a 15-team field.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO