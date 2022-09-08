Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
WWEEK
Winds Neared 60 Miles per Hour in the Gorge After Oregon Electrical Utilities Shut Off Power Lines
Portland General Electric has fully restored power to the city’s West Hills, along with 90% of the 32,000 customers who saw their electrical service disconnected in order to prevent fires if high winds toppled transformers and power lines into dry brush. PacifiCorp made the same decision for 12,000 of...
Channel 6000
Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
More than 2,000 Oregon homes are evacuated as the Cedar Creek fire quadruples in size
Gusty winds and dry conditions starting in the middle of last week propelled the fire from 18,000 acres to 86,000, prompting evacuations and power outages as firefighters worked to control the blaze.
KATU.com
Fire crews at the ready as Northwest Oregon faces critical fire danger
Fire crews across the region say they have spent the last few days preparing for the Red Flag Warning for high fire danger this weekend. Fire agencies say they have adapted their wildfire responses following the devastating Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge five years ago, and almost two years after the Labor Day fires in Oregon.
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
Oregon fire officials warn ‘we’re really concerned about the next 72 hours’
Already burning wildfires could worsen, or new blazes could spark in the next three days in Oregon as high winds and rising temperatures increase fire risk, Oregon officials said Thursday in a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown. “We’re really concerned about the next 72 hours,” said Travis Medema, chief...
nbc16.com
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Oregon through Saturday
A Red Flag Warning for potentially increased fire activity is in effect for Central Oregon and much of the state until 11 p.m. Saturday. It means. Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 with dry conditions. This means that any fires that start are likely to spread rapidly.
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
Pacific Power announces estimated shutoff times in 6 Oregon counties
As people prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.
opb.org
State wildlife agency places new limits on bow hunting in Northeast Oregon
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing new limits on archery hunting for elk in Northeastern Oregon. People wishing to purchase a tag from the state agency to hunt elk with a bow will now be under a controlled system, based on a seasonal quota, similar to the limits placed on elk hunters who use rifles. Previously, archers could be assured of getting a tag nearly anywhere in Oregon during the elk hunting season which began on August 27 and ends on September 25 this year.
opb.org
Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained
The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
Oregonians warned of possible power shutoffs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
beachconnection.net
So Much Port Orford, So Little Time: Seriously Multilayered on S. Oregon Coast
(Port Orford, Oregon) – Saunter into this little burgh with its mix of soaring, rocky bluffs and blobs along with the usual sandy goodness, you'll soon find yourself in not just a pleasant beach town but a haven for whale watching as well. Those intricate sea stacks and coves seem to attract them, and the bluffs allow great vantage points. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
