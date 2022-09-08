ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
Fire crews at the ready as Northwest Oregon faces critical fire danger

Fire crews across the region say they have spent the last few days preparing for the Red Flag Warning for high fire danger this weekend. Fire agencies say they have adapted their wildfire responses following the devastating Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge five years ago, and almost two years after the Labor Day fires in Oregon.
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
▶️ Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Oregon through Saturday

A Red Flag Warning for potentially increased fire activity is in effect for Central Oregon and much of the state until 11 p.m. Saturday. It means. Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 with dry conditions. This means that any fires that start are likely to spread rapidly.
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
State wildlife agency places new limits on bow hunting in Northeast Oregon

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing new limits on archery hunting for elk in Northeastern Oregon. People wishing to purchase a tag from the state agency to hunt elk with a bow will now be under a controlled system, based on a seasonal quota, similar to the limits placed on elk hunters who use rifles. Previously, archers could be assured of getting a tag nearly anywhere in Oregon during the elk hunting season which began on August 27 and ends on September 25 this year.
Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained

The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
So Much Port Orford, So Little Time: Seriously Multilayered on S. Oregon Coast

(Port Orford, Oregon) – Saunter into this little burgh with its mix of soaring, rocky bluffs and blobs along with the usual sandy goodness, you'll soon find yourself in not just a pleasant beach town but a haven for whale watching as well. Those intricate sea stacks and coves seem to attract them, and the bluffs allow great vantage points. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
