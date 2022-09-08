Three arrested in Chautauqua County raid

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A recent, early-morning raid resulted in three arrests in Westfield, New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, SWAT, Criminal Investigators, and the City of Dunkirk Police Department executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the 7000 block of Felton Road. The raid followed a several-month-long investigation into drug sales in the area.

While searching, police allegedly found fentanyl (1.65 grams), ketamine (.53 grams), Clonazepam (65 dosage units), and scales and drug packaging material. Law enforcement officials also allegedly found four long guns and $352 in U.S. currency.

Alexis Campbell, 28, and Mark C. Baker II, 34, both of Westfield, reportedly were both charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. William J Petsch, 37, of Brocton, New York, reportedly was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The three reportedly were taken to the centralized arraignment program at the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Jail.

