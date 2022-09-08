ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NY

Three arrested in Chautauqua County raid

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9dZp_0hnVfcm500

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A recent, early-morning raid resulted in three arrests in Westfield, New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, SWAT, Criminal Investigators, and the City of Dunkirk Police Department executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the 7000 block of Felton Road. The raid followed a several-month-long investigation into drug sales in the area.

Erie storage unit broken into; police seeking suspect

While searching, police allegedly found fentanyl (1.65 grams), ketamine (.53 grams), Clonazepam (65 dosage units), and scales and drug packaging material. Law enforcement officials also allegedly found four long guns and $352 in U.S. currency.

Alexis Campbell, 28, and Mark C. Baker II, 34, both of Westfield, reportedly were both charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. William J Petsch, 37, of Brocton, New York, reportedly was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a weapon.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The three reportedly were taken to the centralized arraignment program at the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Stolen Vehicle, Loaded Handgun

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is facing several charges after police allegedly busted him with a stolen vehicle and loaded handgun on Sunday. Officers with Jamestown Police say Nelson Hernandez was allegedly observed driving a stolen vehicle in the area of North Main and 6th Streets around 3:20 p.m.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Fatal Accidents Reported In Cattaraugus County

LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two fatal car accidents were reported in Cattaraugus County. The first happened late Friday night after a Pontiac struck a utility pole on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire. New York State Police say the car was operating erratically just before the collision.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Altercation Leads to Arrest of Kennedy Man

A Kennedy man was arrested after he allegedly engaged in a physical conflict with someone on Saturday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an undisclosed address in Kennedy for an altercation at about 12:45 PM and took 30-year-old Johnathan Sipes into custody. Sipes was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Westfield, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Brocton, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dunkirk, NY
wesb.com

Olean Police Searching for JCC Taser Suspect

The Olean Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect for the Taser incident at JCC Friday. The Campus has been searched by Police assisted by the Cattaraugus County sheriffs dept. and New York State Police . If anyone recognizes the male in this photo, please...
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Quattrone: Cooperation of Police Agencies Is Key to Making Drug Arrests

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the county is a key to making drug arrests. Quattrone was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, just hours after a Dunkirk resident was arrested in a drug bust, which was the north county's second bust in as many days. Quattrone says such investigations into drug sales take time...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drug Paraphernalia#Police#Clonazepam Lrb 65#Nexstar Media Inc
2 On Your Side

1 dead, 3 injured in single-car crash in Cattaraugus County

FREEDOM, N.Y. — One person died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in the Town of Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three passengers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with various injuries, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
FREEDOM, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Drug probe results in Dunkirk man's arrest

An investigation into illegal drug sales that lasted several months in the city of Dunkirk resulted in the arrest of a city man early Friday morning. 59-year-old Justo Luis Gonzalez has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree. Narcotic investigators from the Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and DPD's SRT, executed a search warrant around 5:30 am at 201 Deer Street. Investigators located Gonzalez, along with 3.27 grams of fentanyl, 0.73 grams of crack cocaine, 20.5 dosage units of alprazolam, a digital scale, packaging material and cash. Gonzalez was transported to Dunkirk Police Department and later arraigned in Dunkirk City Court.
DUNKIRK, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Cuba Warrant

An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday. Olean Police arrested 22-year-old Gage P. Geise on a warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court relating to charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. Geise was turned over to the Cuba Police Department.
OLEAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 4 Buffalo

One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash

FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said. Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Dunkirk man arrested during early morning raid in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning raid has led to one arrest in Chautauqua County. Narcotics investigators from the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at a residence at the 200 block of Deer Street in Dunkirk, New York. During the […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators. Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement. He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Trio Allegedly Busted With Drugs During Westfield Raid

WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people are facing a slew of charges following a drug raid in Westfield this week. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road on Thursday. Inside the house, investigators said they seized 1.65 grams of fentanyl,...
WESTFIELD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Drug Bust in Town of Westfield Nets Three Arrests

A several months-long investigation into drug sales in the Westfield area resulted into three arrests Thursday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, with assistance from the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Criminal Investigation Division and the Dunkirk Police Department, executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield at about 6:00 AM. Inside the residence, investigators found 1.65 grams of fentanyl, 0.53 grams of ketamine, 65 dosage units of clonazepam, scales and drug packaging material, four long guns, and $352 in cash. 28-year-old Alexis Campbell and 34-year-old Mark Baker II of the Felton Road address, along with 37-year-old William Petsch of Brocton, were taken into custody. Campbell and Baker were both charged with 3rd-, 5th-, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Petsch was charged with 3rd- and 5th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All three were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Collins woman charged with felony burglary

A Collins woman is facing felony burglary and petit larceny charges after an investigation into the burglary of an apartment. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 51-year-old Christine Cooper after an investigation into the break-in on Boston State Road last Saturday. Sheriff's deputies who responded to the call observed dirty footprints in a room, an open window and a screen out of place. The case was turned over to detectives, who later determined that the items taken from the apartment were in Cooper's residence. Cooper was transported to the Erie County Holding Center and was later released without bail following her arraignment.
COLLINS, NY
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy