Intervention Technology of Cooling Down Oceans is Not Enough to Weaken Hurricanes [New Study]
Hurricanes are some of the strongest weather phenomenon and storm systems in the world, especially those developing over the world's major oceans, including the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. Amid climate change, scientists in recent years have thought of controlling these forces of nature, specifically by weakening their intensity...
Why Mount Rainier Could Be a Dangerous Volcano in U.S with Devastating Eruption
A large cascade Mount Rainier is considered a dangerous volcano in the United States, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It is even though Mount Rainier has not produced any disastrous eruption in the past 500 years. Mount Rainier shows its magnificence and beauty from a distance, ascending...
What If The Carrington Event Happened Today? Experts Discussed the Reprecussions if Extremely Powerful Solar Storm Hits Modern Society
What would happen if the Carrington Event, the biggest solar storm ever noted, occurred right now?. Power disruptions that would last for years may result from a solar storm as large as the Carrington Event today. Carrington Event. Richard Carrington, a British astronomer, observed a burst of white light on...
How Historical Old Maps, Drawings and Photos Help Researchers Find Methane-leaking Oil Wells
Methane is considered harmful to the environment. Humans constitute 60 percent of the methane in the atmosphere. Tracing ancient-old methane-leaking wells is a challenge for environmentalists and scientists as the available records of such wells are rare to find. However, scientists thought of a clever plan by researching old historical...
Rising Sea Levels Will Swallow 650,000 American Homes by 2050: Scientists Warn
American homes are projected to be submerged by rising sea levels by 2050 amid climate change and global warming, scientists warned. A new analysis published last week indicated that hundreds of thousands of individual American properties, including houses, are under threat. The analysis showed that coastal properties are the ones...
Europe Records the Second Historic Summer With Blistering Heatwaves, Drought and Wildfires
According to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe has had the warmest summer on record. According to the European Union-funded agency, the average temperature this summer was 0.4 degrees Celsius higher than the previous year. Hottest summer in Europe. Europe has had its warmest summer on record, thanks to searing...
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Tropical Storm Kay Unleashes Heavy Rains and Powerful Winds, Causing Floods in US- Mexico Border, Southern California
Tropical Storm Kay continued to move, causing flash floods and landslides near the US - Mexico border. Southern California will experience the worst part of Kay until Sunday. The brunt of Tropical Kay is expected until this weekend, with a gradual weakening on Sunday. On Monday, the weather will lighten up.
Tropical Storm Kay Helps to Ease Record-Breaking Temperature in California
As the city suffered from a record-breaking heatwave heat, Tropical Kay helped to ease the temperature and water the drought. Records showed Californians felt the hottest heatwave as state authorities scrambled for immediate power supply solutions. AccuWeather said the rains from Tropical Storm Kay could amount to nearly a year's...
Female Hummingbirds Look Like Males in Deceptive Mimicry, Anti-Predator Defense
Scientists have discovered a rare instance of deceptive mimicry, which acts as a predator defense for some female hummingbirds. Young White-necked Jacobin hummingbirds have striking blue-and-white plumage. Males maintain this vibrant pattern as they mature, while most females, at least, adopt a more "muted" green and white color scheme. Surprisingly, 20% of females defy the odds and continue to have male-like plumage as adults.
Slow Continental Plate Movements Could Trigger Major Volcanic Events, Study Shows
A recent study has clarified the influence of slow continental plate movements on triggering major volcanic events. The timing and likely origin of significant volcanic events that took place millions of years ago which caused such biological and climatic disruption have been clarified by scientists in their study. This included driving some of the most catastrophic extinction events in Earth's history.
Nationwide Excessive Rainfall and Potential Flooding Forecasted in the United States from September 11
Excessive rainfall and potential flooding are possible to occur again in multiple areas across the United States this weekend. This is according to the National Weather Service (NWS), which warned of renewed severe weather from Sunday, September 11, until in the early part of next week. In addition, thunderstorms could...
