natureworldnews.com

Why Mount Rainier Could Be a Dangerous Volcano in U.S with Devastating Eruption

A large cascade Mount Rainier is considered a dangerous volcano in the United States, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It is even though Mount Rainier has not produced any disastrous eruption in the past 500 years. Mount Rainier shows its magnificence and beauty from a distance, ascending...
Rising Sea Levels Will Swallow 650,000 American Homes by 2050: Scientists Warn

American homes are projected to be submerged by rising sea levels by 2050 amid climate change and global warming, scientists warned. A new analysis published last week indicated that hundreds of thousands of individual American properties, including houses, are under threat. The analysis showed that coastal properties are the ones...
Tropical Storm Kay Helps to Ease Record-Breaking Temperature in California

As the city suffered from a record-breaking heatwave heat, Tropical Kay helped to ease the temperature and water the drought. Records showed Californians felt the hottest heatwave as state authorities scrambled for immediate power supply solutions. AccuWeather said the rains from Tropical Storm Kay could amount to nearly a year's...
Female Hummingbirds Look Like Males in Deceptive Mimicry, Anti-Predator Defense

Scientists have discovered a rare instance of deceptive mimicry, which acts as a predator defense for some female hummingbirds. Young White-necked Jacobin hummingbirds have striking blue-and-white plumage. Males maintain this vibrant pattern as they mature, while most females, at least, adopt a more "muted" green and white color scheme. Surprisingly, 20% of females defy the odds and continue to have male-like plumage as adults.
Slow Continental Plate Movements Could Trigger Major Volcanic Events, Study Shows

A recent study has clarified the influence of slow continental plate movements on triggering major volcanic events. The timing and likely origin of significant volcanic events that took place millions of years ago which caused such biological and climatic disruption have been clarified by scientists in their study. This included driving some of the most catastrophic extinction events in Earth's history.
