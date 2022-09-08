Read full article on original website
Former North Dakota gubernatorial candidate expresses "disgust" and calls Mund "tainted" after Haugen's departure from congressional race
(Fargo, ND) -- Cara Mund, the independent candidate for North Dakota's lone congressional seat is taking criticism from a former candidate for governor. Dr. Shelley Lenz made comments while denouncing what she calls the move by the Democratic NPL to force Mark Haugen out of the race, in order to bolster support for Mund.
Study: North Dakota ranks first in money lost to Cybercrime
(Fargo, ND) -- Americans are spending more time on the internet than ever before, and cybercrime is skyrocketing. This means the chances are you or someone you know has been impacted by malicious activity done via the internet as a new study found 58% of Americans have fallen victim. A...
Weekly COVID case numbers drop significantly
(Bismarck, ND) -- Weekly COVID-19 case numbers are down significantly in North Dakota. State officials say they aren't sure if the downward trend will continue as the weather cools. A weekly report released Friday showed over eleven-hundred newly confirmed COVID cases. The number is down 20-percent from the previous week.
Walz talks bonuses for Vets serving since 9/11
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is outlining a state program to give bonuses for veterans and active-duty military since 9/11. Walz discussed the program Sunday at the Minnesota State Capitol during a memorial for the attacks in 2001. The program passed in the last legislative session. Lieutenant...
Sorensen hired as new Superintendent of North Dakota School for Deaf
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announcing Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf and Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier this...
NDDOT delaying highway project for design change
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Transportation is delaying a road safety project to make a design change. The four-point-two million dollar project involved putting up reflective metal posts to guide traffic. Posts installed on two-way lane state highways with a shoulder less than eight feed wide are being removed because they impede farm equipment. The posts will be reused elsewhere.
Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths Program Director joins Bonnie and Friends to speak on drivers safety
(Fargo, ND) -- Katy Kressin with Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths joined WDAY's Bonnie and Friends to speak about roadway safety. Kressin says a big contributor towards crashes is distracted driving. She says everyone immediately thinks about phones, but she points towards other things drivers do every day. "Maybe it's the...
Outdoors Angle: 2022 Pheasant Outlook
The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. The pheasant outlook for this Fall has been a mixed bag of theories in both the Dakota's and Minnesota. I have seen conflicting reports of either better numbers or average numbers according to roadside counts in August. In reality, we never know the true story as the crop fields are still standing holding pheasants which are never seen. The true evidence will emerge as the crop harvest begins and the birds are more exposed and don't have the standing crops as their refuge.
