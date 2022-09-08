ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Queen Elizabeth II saw one college football game in her life — North Carolina in 1957

By Dani Mohr, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II saw one college football game in her life.

About four weeks into the 1957 college football season, Queen Elizabeth II visited College Park, Maryland to attend her first football game between Maryland and North Carolina.

Planning her first visit to the United States as a monarch, Queen Elizabeth II specifically requested to experience a college football game . The Queen made the trip to Washington D.C. and Virginia for the 350th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

She decided to attend Maryland's contest against No. 14 UNC , which Maryland officials designated as the "Queen's Game."

The Queen attended the game at Byrd Stadium with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and sat alongside former UMD President Wilson Elkins , Dorothy Elkins and Governor Theodore McKeldin.

The Terrapins upset the Tar Heels 21-7, and the stadium recorded a sellout crowd of 43,000. Maryland coach Tommy Mott was hoisted up onto his players' shoulders, carried to the Royal box and allowed the Queen to share her response to the contest.

"Wonderful," she said . "Just wonderful."

The Royal family announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Thursday. Despite finishing 5-5 at the end of the 1957 season, Maryland football hosted the Queen for the team's best win of the year.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Queen Elizabeth II saw one college football game in her life — North Carolina in 1957

