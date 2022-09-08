Read full article on original website
Related
A behind-the-scenes clip shows Frances Tiafoe's heartwarming interaction with Michelle Obama after his blockbuster US Open match
"You did not let anybody down tonight," the former first lady told the 24-year-old star. "You were amazing, have been amazing, made us all so proud."
Yardbarker
Steve Austin on The Undertaker: If they gave that gimmick to anybody else, it might have lasted two years
During a recent interview with the legendary Bill Apter, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin talked about what could have happened if he got the "Stone Cold" gimmick earlier, thoughts on Brock Lesnar's career, 30 years of The Undertaker and The Rock's success in Hollywood. Scroll down for the video of the...
WWE・
Comments / 0