Ashland, OH

Battle at the Copus cabin: Ashland frontier family defends their farm

By Sarah Hootman Kearns
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago

As the news of the Zimmer family murders spread, the scattered pioneers took shelter. Some went to nearby blockhouses or hurriedly fortified cabins for defense, while many fled the area entirely.

After staying at Beam’s blockhouse for several days, James Copus decided it was safe to return to tend to his farm. Capt. Martin sent nine soldiers with the family and promised to soon check on them while scouting the area.

The Copus cabin was at the foot of a steep bluff along a newly cut road. The barn stood nearby, just north of the house, and there was a spring flowing 15 or 20 yards from the cabin door. All was peaceful that first day.

By evening, however, Copus felt uneasy and asked the soldiers to stay the night. He urged them to sleep in the cabin, but they opted to stay in the barn.

The soldiers returned to the cabin in the morning to find Mr. Copus unsettled after a long night in which his dogs had barked restlessly. Four soldiers ventured out to the spring. Although Copus insisted they take their guns, they leaned them against the wall of the cabin while going to wash up.

Soldiers were ambushed on the Copus farm

Copus was right in his caution. Native Americans sprung an ambush on the soldiers, firing down from hiding places on the bluff. The soldiers sprinted for their weapons, but two were killed. A third was wounded but outran his pursuers into the woods. He died there, although his fate remained unknown for several weeks. The fourth soldier, George Dye, was shot in the thigh, but reached the cabin.

Copus leaped into action upon hearing gunfire. He opened the door to let Dye in, and Copus was shot in the chest. He died within the hour, his last wish being that the soldiers fight to save his family.

The battle lasted about five hours. Facing incessant gunfire from atop the bluff, the soldiers tore up flooring to reinforce the cabin door, and returned fire. One soldier had an arm broken by a bullet when he removed the chinking between the cabin logs to get a better shot at the attackers, and young Nancy Copus was shot in the leg.

At midmorning, the attack ended abruptly. Gathering up their dead and wounded, the Native Americans shot a flock of sheep that had huddled upon the hill, and disappeared.

The shaken defenders sent one man for help, fearing the attack would resume. At about 1 p.m., they spotted a group headed in their direction and prepared to defend themselves. At the last second, one of the approaching party hollered out that they were friends. It turned out to be Capt. Martin and the promised scouting party, shocked to discover what had happened.

The soldiers buried Copus and the two dead soldiers, and that evening they escorted the survivors back to the blockhouse.

A few weeks later, another scouting party discovered the body of the third soldier a short distance from the cabin, where he had stuffed a handkerchief into his wound and died leaning against a tree. They buried him near the others.

Mrs. Copus and her children stayed at the blockhouse for two months, and then moved to Guernsey County for the remainder of the war. They returned to Ashland in the spring of 1815.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Battle at the Copus cabin: Ashland frontier family defends their farm

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

