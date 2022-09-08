Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Probationer to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fighting Banning Police Officers
A 42-year-old probationer accused of hitting a Banning police officer and shoving another as they tried to detain him for harassing a woman and her child must stand trial for unlawful use of force on a peace officer and other offenses, a judge ruled Wednesday. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Huntington Beach Police Officer Avoids Jail for Prank
A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time. Steven Tennant, 33, was granted a motion to enroll in the misdemeanor diversion program last Thursday,...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
mynewsla.com
Young Mom Who Rammed Man’s Vehicle with Her Child in Car Sentenced
A 21-year-old motorist who rammed a parked vehicle in a fit of rage while her 1-year-old child sat next to her pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges and was immediately sentenced to 48 months probation. Serena Marie Lucas of Banning admitted one count each of assault, child endangerment and vandalism...
mynewsla.com
2 Teens Arrested in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students — one of whom died — while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach
Charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of fatally stabbing one man and injuring another man during an altercation in Long Beach. Michael Smalls, 56, is set to be arraigned Thursday in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to Greg Risling with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves Man Dead
A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Long Beach
Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Directed Sucker Punch at Youth Sports Game Granted Diversion
The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack she directed, and that went viral via cellphone video — was allowed Wednesday to be placed in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Attack of Woman in Santa Ana
A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman, who police say was assaulted moments after the suspect and victim got off a bus in Santa Ana. Eric Yiovani Oliveros Chavez was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, kidnapping and false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
South LA Man Gets 10 Years in Drug Distribution Case
A South Los Angeles man was sentenced Tuesday to 121 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and methamphetamine from a local storefront he operated. Bobby Reed, 58, pleaded guilty in June to federal conspiracy and drug distribution charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Reed...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
ACLU and LA County Agree on Changes at Jail Inmate Reception Center
Representatives of Los Angeles County and the American Civil Liberties Union Thursday agreed on a proposal to quickly address what the civil rights group called “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center, where mentally ill detainees were said to have been shackled to chairs for days at a time and others were crammed together, sleeping head-to-foot on concrete floors.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Investigators Issue Search Warrant at Supervisor’s Home
Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department investigators issued a search warrant at the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Wednesday morning. Kuehl was escorted from her home in Santa Monica at around 7 a.m., and said she was alone in the house, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach
A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed with Schizophrenia Reported Missing Near Quartz Hill
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday in locating a 37-year-old man they said has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism and went missing near Quartz Hill. Joel Andrew Lopez was last seen at 8 a.m. on the 4000 block of West Avenue L12 on Sept. 8, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Police Search For Burglary Suspect in Pacific Palisades
Police are searching for a burglary suspect Thursday evening in the hillsides of Pacific Palisades. Officers received a call at 9:09 p.m. and responded to the 1400 of Chastain Parkway West, near Palisades Drive, after a homeowner discovered a suspect inside the residence, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Shot in South Los Angeles
A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire, Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
