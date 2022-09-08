Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO