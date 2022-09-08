Kiowa residents asked to reduce water use after motor fails

KIOWA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A motor failure at the town water well is forcing Kiowa leaders to ask residents to limit water usage “as much as possible” Thursday.

According to a post from town administrator Kimberly Boyd, the town’s water well “experienced a water failure” at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Boyd tells FOX31 that a replacement motor was identified in Lamar and crews started driving Thursday morning to bring it to town for installation.

Boyd couldn’t give an exact timetable for how long the installation will take, but said, barring any setbacks, crews hope to have it fully installed by Thursday night. Boyd said the installation window is why the town is asking its nearly 400 residents to limit water use and will have updates on Facebook once it’s fully installed and residents can continue normal water use.

If you are a Kiowa resident and experience low-water pressure Thursday, you are encouraged to call the town at 303-621-2366 extension 1 to report up until 4 p.m. The town asks you to call the Douglas County Dispatch Center at 303-660-7500 after hours with water pressure issues.

Boyd said there is no indication for why the motor failed, and crews with the Kiowa Water and Wastewater Authority will investigate the cause.

The ask from the town comes as record-setting heat continues to settle across Colorado, and fire danger remains high up and down the Front Range.

