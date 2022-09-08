Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Senior Citizens Hall of Fame to name 2 Valley residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Aging is inducting two Valley residents in a ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday. They are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans recognized for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio...
WYTV.com
Community gathers for 9/11 memorial
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community gathered for the annual 9/11 Mahoning Valley Ceremony at the memorial park on Sunday. It was the first time the event took place with everything built at the park, including pieces brought in from the wreckage at the towers. The Austintown Beautification Committee...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
WYTV.com
Local animal advocacy group trying to move to new location
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A Trumbull County animal group announced that they are trying to relocate later this fall. The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project announced on their Facebook page that they are trying to purchase a new property in Warren Township on the 2600 block of Tod Lane. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Limited services for Trumbull County Combined Health District during transition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District announced Monday that it will have limited services on Thursday. The district is transitioning over to a new network server on Thursday, Sept. 15. During that time there will be no phone or computer service. The offices will remain...
WYTV.com
5 generations gather for Warren woman’s 99th birthday
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Five generations of a family, ranging from a month old to 99, gathered in Warren on Sunday to celebrate Dolores McGarry’s 99th birthday. Four months of planning brought in family members from California and Arizona. She said she was shocked and had a deep...
WYTV.com
‘Business has just went downhill fast:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren’t able to overcome the challenges that they’ve faced recently — from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues. In tearful messages on the business’s Facebook page Friday, Rankin’s Meat Market...
WYTV.com
Car dealership adopts 20 classes, gives $10,000 at local school
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Boardman teachers got a big surprise Monday morning. Boardman Subaru adopted 20 classrooms at Glenwood Junior High. The dealership gave a $10,000 dollar donation. Each of the twenty teachers got $500 to help pay for school supplies and classroom items. Subaru also donated boxes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crenshaw ties school record in Youngstown State air raid of Dayton
Crenshaw threw for five touchdown passes, tying a school record held by Kurt Hess
WYTV.com
Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Police in Mercer are trying to find a snake they say escaped from a home over the weekend. Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer. Mercer County humane agent Paul Tobin said that the snake named Steve escaped through a screen on a balcony door.
Youngstown driver killed in Carroll Co. culvert crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car fatal crash.
WYTV.com
Local board of elections to hold voting info session
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – With the Midterm elections approaching, Tuesday is a chance to get better informed about the voting process. The Mahoning County Board of Elections is hosting a public outreach presentation at the Main Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on Wick Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.*
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-Team: 2 bodies found in Ashtabula County wildlife area
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after two bodies were found in the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County, sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team.
Car crashes into pole Friday night in Youngstown
A Youngstown road was temporarily blocked after a car crashed into a pole Friday night.
OVI checkpoint Friday night in Austintown
There is an OVI checkpoint happening Friday night in Austintown.
WYTV.com
Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years with new shows
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years of providing education and entertainment to the Valley. For its 55th season, the planetarium is featuring more than a dozen new shows for people of all ages in its 2022-2023 season. “We Are Stars” and “Perfect Little Planet,” as...
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
WYTV.com
Local building trades look to recruit next generation
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As ground was broken for Intel’s $20 billion facility near Columbus, President Joe Biden spoke about the project’s potential as he visited the site. “Intel is gonna build a workforce of the future right here in Ohio,” Biden said. But before that...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man dies in truck crash
State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Youngstown man over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Stephen Ylonen died early Sunday when the water truck he was driving went into a ditch off State Route 39 just east of Mechanicstown, rolled over, and struck a cement culvert.
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
Comments / 1