Austintown, OH

WYTV.com

Senior Citizens Hall of Fame to name 2 Valley residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Aging is inducting two Valley residents in a ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday. They are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans recognized for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Community gathers for 9/11 memorial

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community gathered for the annual 9/11 Mahoning Valley Ceremony at the memorial park on Sunday. It was the first time the event took place with everything built at the park, including pieces brought in from the wreckage at the towers. The Austintown Beautification Committee...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Local animal advocacy group trying to move to new location

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A Trumbull County animal group announced that they are trying to relocate later this fall. The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project announced on their Facebook page that they are trying to purchase a new property in Warren Township on the 2600 block of Tod Lane. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Austintown, OH
Austintown, OH
Cleveland, OH
Youngstown, OH
WYTV.com

5 generations gather for Warren woman’s 99th birthday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Five generations of a family, ranging from a month old to 99, gathered in Warren on Sunday to celebrate Dolores McGarry’s 99th birthday. Four months of planning brought in family members from California and Arizona. She said she was shocked and had a deep...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Car dealership adopts 20 classes, gives $10,000 at local school

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Boardman teachers got a big surprise Monday morning. Boardman Subaru adopted 20 classrooms at Glenwood Junior High. The dealership gave a $10,000 dollar donation. Each of the twenty teachers got $500 to help pay for school supplies and classroom items. Subaru also donated boxes...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Police in Mercer are trying to find a snake they say escaped from a home over the weekend. Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer. Mercer County humane agent Paul Tobin said that the snake named Steve escaped through a screen on a balcony door.
MERCER, PA
WYTV.com

Local board of elections to hold voting info session

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – With the Midterm elections approaching, Tuesday is a chance to get better informed about the voting process. The Mahoning County Board of Elections is hosting a public outreach presentation at the Main Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on Wick Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.*
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
WYTV.com

Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years with new shows

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years of providing education and entertainment to the Valley. For its 55th season, the planetarium is featuring more than a dozen new shows for people of all ages in its 2022-2023 season. “We Are Stars” and “Perfect Little Planet,” as...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local building trades look to recruit next generation

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As ground was broken for Intel’s $20 billion facility near Columbus, President Joe Biden spoke about the project’s potential as he visited the site. “Intel is gonna build a workforce of the future right here in Ohio,” Biden said. But before that...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man dies in truck crash

State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Youngstown man over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Stephen Ylonen died early Sunday when the water truck he was driving went into a ditch off State Route 39 just east of Mechanicstown, rolled over, and struck a cement culvert.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

