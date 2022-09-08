ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Newark students, district staff celebrate the first day of school

NEWARK, NJ — Sept. 6 marked a bright moment for Newark schools, as more than 38,000 students returned back from summer vacation on their first day of school. While high school students began returning to school in August with Summer Bridge Programs and August high school orientation week, they joined all other students Sept. 6 to start this school year.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

NJPAC offers arts education classes for students K-12

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s arts education programs bring a distinctive approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC’s students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers. Through jazz, hip-hop, acting, poetry and more, NJPAC provides its instructors with strategies for integrating creative practices into each class.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood

Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
NEWARK, NJ
City
Irvington, NJ
Irvington, NJ
Education
Renna Media

Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival

Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
HILLSIDE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Turtle Back Zoo opens Amazing Asia Exhibit dedicated to Louis LaSalle

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new Louis LaSalle Amazing Asia Exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo on Thursday, Sept. 8. The new exhibit is dedicated to Louis LaSalle, the longtime president of the Essex County Parks Foundation, in recognition of his long-standing advocacy for Turtle Back Zoo and the Essex County Parks System. The Amazing Asia Exhibit provides modern accommodations for red pandas, clouded leopards, a slow loris, a knobbed hornbill and Vietnamese pond turtles.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
#Back To School#College#K12#Highschool#Irvington High School#Ihs
NJ.com

N.J. school bus driver shortage continues, even as districts offer $35 an hour

Despite boosting pay and medical benefits, the Wayne school district started classes this week without a full roster of bus drivers. Wayne is offering a starting salary of $29 to $31 per hour — up from $26 to $28 to per hour a year ago — and recently added full individual medical benefits during the first year of employment, Superintendent Mark Toback said. But the K-12 district is still short drivers.
WAYNE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Nursing home workers picket to protest cuts to health benefits

LINDEN, NJ — Nursing home workers with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East picketed AristaCare at Delaire on Wednesday, Aug. 24, protesting proposed cuts to their health insurance and management’s alleged refusal to recognize a fair contract. The picket included several veterans of a 2017 strike at AristaCare at Delaire.
LINDEN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield's Sanctuary on the Green to host benefit concert

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After being closed for the better part of 12 years, Bloomfield’s historic Sanctuary at the Church on the Green, 147 Broad St., will reopen to the public with a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a host of...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with annual softball game against a team from Puerto Rico

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville will kick off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a spirited softball doubleheader against a team from Puerto Rico. A team comprising members of the Belleville Police Department and honorary member/slugger Mayor Michael Melham will play the scrappy Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action team on Thursday, Sept. 15.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Corrections officer in Newark accused of taking bribes

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Sept. 7 that a corrections officer at Northern State Prison in Newark has been charged after allegedly accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate, in exchange for illegally smuggling contraband into the facility for that prisoner, including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Police: 17-year-old boy shot across from Lincoln High School

The NYPD has confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was shot across the street from Lincoln High School on Friday. This marks the second teen shot this week near a school. Police say the victim is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Shots were fired on Ocean Parkway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

