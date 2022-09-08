Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark students, district staff celebrate the first day of school
NEWARK, NJ — Sept. 6 marked a bright moment for Newark schools, as more than 38,000 students returned back from summer vacation on their first day of school. While high school students began returning to school in August with Summer Bridge Programs and August high school orientation week, they joined all other students Sept. 6 to start this school year.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJPAC offers arts education classes for students K-12
NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s arts education programs bring a distinctive approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC’s students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers. Through jazz, hip-hop, acting, poetry and more, NJPAC provides its instructors with strategies for integrating creative practices into each class.
njurbannews.com
‘Welcome Back to School’ giveaway and resource event in Newark set for Sept. 14
Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles, the Newark Public Schools, and Amerigroup will partner to host a “Welcome Back to School” Giveaway and Resource event at Roberto Clemente Elementary School, located at 257 Summer Avenue, on Wednesday, September 14, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
insidernj.com
An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood
Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teacher contract talks stall in one of N.J.’s largest school districts amid Twitter spat with mayor
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts returned to work this week under an expired contract as their negotiations stalled and the city’s mayor warned that any teachers who go on strike “will never receive a promotion.”. Elizabeth Mayor Mayor Christian Bollwage tweeted late...
Smithtown H.S. East teacher claims he was fired due to being an ally to LGBTQ community
A teacher from Smithtown High School East and ally to the LGBTQ community has been fired.
Renna Media
Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival
Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
essexnewsdaily.com
Turtle Back Zoo opens Amazing Asia Exhibit dedicated to Louis LaSalle
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new Louis LaSalle Amazing Asia Exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo on Thursday, Sept. 8. The new exhibit is dedicated to Louis LaSalle, the longtime president of the Essex County Parks Foundation, in recognition of his long-standing advocacy for Turtle Back Zoo and the Essex County Parks System. The Amazing Asia Exhibit provides modern accommodations for red pandas, clouded leopards, a slow loris, a knobbed hornbill and Vietnamese pond turtles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yes, shut down bad charter schools. But why is Murphy strangling the best ones? | Editorial
Shutting down charter schools, in itself, is not a problem – it’s an important piece of strategy. These are publicly funded, independently operated schools that are supposed to be better than failing district schools. If they aren’t, they risk being closed down by the state. As they should be.
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
N.J. school bus driver shortage continues, even as districts offer $35 an hour
Despite boosting pay and medical benefits, the Wayne school district started classes this week without a full roster of bus drivers. Wayne is offering a starting salary of $29 to $31 per hour — up from $26 to $28 to per hour a year ago — and recently added full individual medical benefits during the first year of employment, Superintendent Mark Toback said. But the K-12 district is still short drivers.
unionnewsdaily.com
Nursing home workers picket to protest cuts to health benefits
LINDEN, NJ — Nursing home workers with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East picketed AristaCare at Delaire on Wednesday, Aug. 24, protesting proposed cuts to their health insurance and management’s alleged refusal to recognize a fair contract. The picket included several veterans of a 2017 strike at AristaCare at Delaire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
essexnewsdaily.com
The Brothers of Phi Beta Sigma’s Chi Sigma chapter welcome Vauss as new member
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — More than 600 people attended the induction ceremony reception of Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss as a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity on Sept. 1. Vauss and his line brother Chris Porter became members of the spring 2022 line of Phi Beta Sigma’s Chi Sigma chapter.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield’s Sanctuary on the Green to host benefit concert
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After being closed for the better part of 12 years, Bloomfield’s historic Sanctuary at the Church on the Green, 147 Broad St., will reopen to the public with a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a host of...
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
News 12
Spotlight New Jersey: YMCA of Newark & Vicinity flea market to help fire victims
The YMCA of Newark & Vicinity is trying to help families affected by a fire that affected 45 residents. Della Crews welcomed Mabel Elmore, vice president of Housing and Social Responsibility, and Erica Williams, the group’s activity coordinator. They discussed how the community can help the victims.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with annual softball game against a team from Puerto Rico
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville will kick off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a spirited softball doubleheader against a team from Puerto Rico. A team comprising members of the Belleville Police Department and honorary member/slugger Mayor Michael Melham will play the scrappy Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action team on Thursday, Sept. 15.
essexnewsdaily.com
Corrections officer in Newark accused of taking bribes
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Sept. 7 that a corrections officer at Northern State Prison in Newark has been charged after allegedly accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate, in exchange for illegally smuggling contraband into the facility for that prisoner, including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso.
Football: Defensive masterpiece nets Paterson Eastside 3-0 win over Columbia (WATCH)
Paterson Eastside head coach James Magazine stood with his hands on his hips in the postgame huddle, visibly upset with his team’s performance, but his defense made him proud in the Ghosts’ 3-0 home win over Columbia on Saturday. “They saved our butts,” he said. “They play hard...
News 12
Police: 17-year-old boy shot across from Lincoln High School
The NYPD has confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was shot across the street from Lincoln High School on Friday. This marks the second teen shot this week near a school. Police say the victim is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Shots were fired on Ocean Parkway...
Comments / 4