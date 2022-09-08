Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Little Change to LA County’s COVID Hospitalization Numbers
Los Angeles County is seeing little change to its coronavirus hospitalizations, with the number of COVID-positive patients in the county increasing by six people to 771, according to the latest state figures reported Saturday. Of those patients, 106 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from Friday’s total. County...
mynewsla.com
Caruso Company Reps Respond to Suit Over Alleged Grove Protest Restrictions
Representatives for companies owned by mayoral candidate Rick Caruso have responded to a lawsuit by free-speech activists who allege viewpoint discrimination for not being allowed to protest at the Grove, saying the plaintiffs’ applications raised safety concerns. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
mynewsla.com
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South Los Angeles
More than 100 firefighters battled a major emergency fire Sunday that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles. Firefighters battled the flames for one hour and 40 minutes. They remained on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Increases For 10th Straight Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 10th consecutive day after decreasing 78 of the previous 80 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.392. The average price has increased 14.6 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.8...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Heat Wave Winding Down as Storm Moves in, Bringing Rain, Flood Concerns
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in...
mynewsla.com
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South LA; Three Firefighters Injured
Authorities Monday were seeking the cause of a major emergency fire that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at the Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., and about 150 firefighters...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 12, 2021)…Suspect Sought in Stabbing of Two People in Mid City Area of L.A.
One Year Ago Today (September 12, 2021)…Police asked the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who they believe stabbed two people within a half-hour in the Mid City community of Los Angeles. At about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responding to an assault-with-a-deadly-weapon call reported that a...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Shot To Death By LAPD In Westlake Area
Authorities Monday identified a man, allegedly armed with a gun, who was killed in a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake area. The shooting occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Rampart patrol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found this evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana. The body was discovered on the south 5 at 17th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word as to how the person died. The CHP was handling...
mynewsla.com
National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Parts of LA County
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Monday until this evening in parts of Los Angeles County. The flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.
mynewsla.com
Redondo Beach PD Officer Sues for Pregnancy, Gender Discrimination
The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges...
mynewsla.com
Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters were busy Sunday evening rescuing about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Shot And Killed In Palmdale, LASD Searching For His Killer
A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name...
mynewsla.com
Stabbing Victim Found Inside Compton-Area House
A man in his 50s was fatally stabbed Friday in an unincorporated area bordering Compton. Detectives were sent to the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue, two blocks west of Alameda Street and near El Segundo Boulevard, about 8:25 a.m. and found the man inside a house unresponsive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Two Guns Stolen During Break-In at Karen Bass’ Home
Mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday her home in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles was broken into and two firearms were stolen. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” Bass, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Investigates Theft Of Nine French Bulldogs In Northridge
Los Angeles police were investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs Sunday in Northridge. The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported. The owner of the dogs told police he left the dogs at the location that was being...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Long Beach Stabbing Attack
One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with a deadly weapon call in...
mynewsla.com
Storm System May Aid in Dousing Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet
Widely dispersed storm cells and flash floods triggered by the remnants of a hurricane off of the California coast could aid fire crews Friday in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire burning southeast of Hemet. As of 10:30 a.m., National Weather Service radar indicated green, yellow and red...
mynewsla.com
Warning Issued for LA County Beaches After Rainfall
Health officials issued a warning Saturday urging caution to anyone planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches over the weekend due to the rainfall that hit the region overnight Friday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said people should be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean...
mynewsla.com
Two Firefighters Injured Battling Newport Beach Apartment Fire
Two firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Newport Beach. The firefighters were rushed to a hospital where their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Newport Beach Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 200 Promontory Drive West,...
Comments / 0