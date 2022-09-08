Chris Stapleton & Cole Swindell to Headline Luke Bryan’s ‘Crash My Playa’ Concert in Mexico

Luke Bryan announced the return of his Crash My Playa concert in Mexico. For the 8th year, Luke will take the party south of the border during the winter for four nights of country music, booze, and beachy debauchery. Luke’s 8th Crash My Playa concert will take place on January 19-22 at Moon Palace Cancún, Mexico. In addition to Luke, headliners include Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell.

Luke will headline two of the four nights with fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie, who will be making his debut appearance at the event. Lionel will join Luke on stage for his final performance. Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell will return to the beach this year as headliners. Dustin Lynch will once again host and perform a very special pool party. Additional performers during the four-day event include Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, and DJ Rock. Kendell Marvel will return with his Honky Tonk Experience late-night performance.

“Oh my gosh this line up! Some dear friends and new friends but regardless, what an amazing treat for the fans,” said Luke Bryan. “Everybody rest up and get ready for these four beach-side hangs.”

Catch Luke Bryan in Mexico

Luke’s Crash My Playa concerts have sold out for seven consecutive years. So if you want tickets, you’d better strike quickly. An extremely limited number of all-inclusive Crash My Playa 2023 event packages will be available to the public on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET. Additional performers will be announced later this fall.

“So excited to be heading back to #CrashMyPlaya w/ my buddy @lukebryan in January 2023,” said Cole Swindell via Twitter.

Moon Palace Cancún will once again provide guests with a wide range of luxury accommodations during the four-day concert series. The oceanfront sanctuary offers spacious rooms, gourmet all-inclusive food and drink, and 24-hour room service. Of course, there are plenty of activities on both land and sea, including a spa and the 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. In addition, you can take part in mezcal and craft beer tastings, beach volleyball, basketball, cornhole, spikeball, mechanical bull riding, and more.