Downtown Decatur issues community survey for residents

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DDRA) wants the community’s feedback on the downtown area.

The free Downtown Market study is available to DDRA through their Main Street Alabama membership. The study requires the community to participate in a survey between Sept. 6 to Sept. 20.

The last time DDRA conducted this study was in 2015. With the number of people on social media, they are hoping to reach even more people this time.

The data will then be shared with developers to help them provide for the needs of the residents, whether it be new retail, restaurants or residential areas.

“We have so much development happening in Downtown Decatur, we’ve got over $60 million in construction, already happening right now” said Kelly Thomas with the DDRA. “Developers are asking us what kind of restaurants, retail, and residential options we want as residents and citizens of Decatur to see and what we need, so it’s going to be nice to have hard data to share with them from this survey.”

As News 19 has previously reported , there are several construction projects in the works in Decatur.

Thomas reiterated some of those projects.

“We have a new Fairfield Inn by Marriott going in, a new city parking deck that’ll have four retail spaces/restaurant spaces on the ground floor, we have plans for about a 70 unit apartment complex that’s going behind us on Second Avenue, and then we’ve also got more residential going in on Bank Street, along with the new Fresh Market, additional residential town homes on Bank Street and then a boutique hotel on the riverfront” she said. “Decatur is booming” she added.

News 19 also spoke with the owner of The Shops on Second Avenue, Joey Crews about downtown development.

“I’m very excited about it” Crews said. “The more people that are down here, the better it’s going to become.”

He said his business in downtown is already booming, “we stay busy.”

You can also access the survey here .

