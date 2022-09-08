ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Downtown Decatur issues community survey for residents

By Maggie Matteson, Emily Moessner
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJsMz_0hnVVqb500

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DDRA) wants the community’s feedback on the downtown area.

The free Downtown Market study is available to DDRA through their Main Street Alabama membership. The study requires the community to participate in a survey between Sept. 6 to Sept. 20.

Local volunteers collecting donations for flooding victims in Northwest Georgia

The last time DDRA conducted this study was in 2015. With the number of people on social media, they are hoping to reach even more people this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMG6q_0hnVVqb500
Courtesy, Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority

The data will then be shared with developers to help them provide for the needs of the residents, whether it be new retail, restaurants or residential areas.

“We have so much development happening in Downtown Decatur, we’ve got over $60 million in construction, already happening right now” said Kelly Thomas with the DDRA. “Developers are asking us what kind of restaurants, retail, and residential options we want as residents and citizens of Decatur to see and what we need, so it’s going to be nice to have hard data to share with them from this survey.”

As News 19 has previously reported , there are several construction projects in the works in Decatur.

Thomas reiterated some of those projects.

“We have a new Fairfield Inn by Marriott going in, a new city parking deck that’ll have four retail spaces/restaurant spaces on the ground floor, we have plans for about a 70 unit apartment complex that’s going behind us on Second Avenue, and then we’ve also got more residential going in on Bank Street, along with the new Fresh Market, additional residential town homes on Bank Street and then a boutique hotel on the riverfront” she said. “Decatur is booming” she added.

News 19 also spoke with the owner of The Shops on Second Avenue, Joey Crews about downtown development.

“I’m very excited about it” Crews said. “The more people that are down here, the better it’s going to become.”

He said his business in downtown is already booming, “we stay busy.”

You can also access the survey here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX54 News

Weatherly Walk Celebrates Huntsville’s expanding Greenway network

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s greenway network is growing! The City of Huntsville and Madison County Commission are opening of new 12-foot wide greenway. The 1.2 mile path is called the Weatherly Multi-use Path and gives pedestrians and bikers a connection from Aldridge Creek Greenway and Weatherly Road to South Memorial Parkway. From there, users can get to Elgie’s Walk along Haysland Road to Hobbs Road. The Weatherly Multi-use Path’s $560,000 price tag was split evenly between the City and County.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, AL
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
WAFF

MidCity District announces $110 million development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville city council approves budget for Huntsville Utilities to complete projects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville City Council approved a resolution by Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to finish capital projects totaling more than 100 million dollars.  However, there was no promise from either side of how these projects would alleviate any current customer rates that have been the frustrations for several months.  Both Huntsville […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairfield Inn#Volunteers
WAAY-TV

Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home

A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Chambers Fall Festival Sept. 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Chambers Farm and Garden Supply will hold the second annual Chambers Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Around 60 vendors will be on-site, including food trucks, shaved ice, a balloon artist and kids’ games. The festival will also feature live music, giveaways and in-store specials. Parking will be at the West Elementary ballpark and police will escort attendees across U.S. Highway 278 to the event. Snead’s Farmhouse Owner Judy Snead, who is participating in the festival, will have several booths with animals. “Last April, I decided to have an event here just thinking it would be fun – there were 500 people here. It was crazy,” Snead laughed.   Snead, who is a customer of Chambers, said she is happy to support the business that continues to support her and her farm in the hopes of bringing more people to the business and to the community. Vendor booths are $30. To become a vendor, contact Snead through Facebook at  www.facebook.com/sneadsfarmhouse. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Decatur Daily

Downtown Decatur prepares for development havoc

More than $50 million in construction projects are occurring in a single block of downtown Decatur, and neighboring restaurant and business owners are beginning to deal with the chaos and loss of parking that comes with the work. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both westbound lanes of Drake Avenue will be closed on Friday for service line repair work. According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and Hastings Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If possible, avoid this area while crews are working.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy