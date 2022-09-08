Read full article on original website
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Meghan Markle Just Received The Most Devastating News About Her Legal Battle With Her Sister—She Must Be Freaking Out
This article was originally posted on 03/07/22 Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Grant (although she has primarily gone by Samantha Markle since Prince Harry and Meghan started publicly dating) is reportedly suing her for defamatio...
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
Meghan Markle said it didn't 'make any sense' that she and Prince Harry had to do a royal engagement after Archie's nursery caught fire during their South Africa tour
The first episode of Meghan Markle's new Spotify series, "Archetypes," aired on Tuesday, featuring an interview with Serena Williams.
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Surprise Moment Unfolds as Meghan and Prince Harry Join Kate and Prince William After Queen's Death
Kate Middleton and Prince William — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — stepped out on Saturday for their first outing together since receiving their new titles, accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a sweet surprise. The foursome took an emotional tour of the tributes...
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
Will Camilla Parker Bowles’ kids get titles now that she is queen consort?
Camilla Parker Bowles’ children will not get any royal titles — despite the fact their mother is now the queen consort, following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday at age 96. The former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, has two grown children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told Page Six: “Tom and Laura will remain exactly as they are, their names won’t change.” Asked if they will automatically get security from Scotland Yard royal protection officers, who look after senior members of the family, Little said: “If they haven’t needed security...
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
Body Language Expert Said King Charles Showed ‘Regret’ When He Mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Address After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
A body language expert analyzed King Charles III's mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the address he delivered after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment
It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The royal family's photographer reveals his 5 favorite photos of Queen Elizabeth
Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson shared his favorite photos of Queen Elizabeth that he's taken over the years.
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
