Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America
She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
What is Queen Elizabeth II’s Net Worth Upon Her Death At Age 96?
On September 8, the longest-reigning monarch of England, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions AnsweredSpecial Coverage: 2022 Small Business...
When the Time Comes, Where Will Queen Elizabeth II Be Buried?
When he died in April 2021 at the age of 99, Prince Philip was interred in the Royal Vault beneath St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. But this isn't his final resting place—his coffin will be moved now that Queen Elizabeth II has died. She will most likely ultimately...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Royal Palace Announces Funeral Plans for Queen Elizabeth II
Official plans have been announced for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96. In an official statement from the royal family, it was announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET. According to the palace,...
Castles and crowns: What did Queen Elizabeth leave behind in the House of Windsor's estate
A look at the treasures of the monarchy, one of the wealthiest families in the world, and what Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind after her death.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time.
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II | 1926 – 2022
Photos of Queen Elizabeth II's life and reign as British monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location, and Burial Information
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
Queen Elizabeth II is dead: Here are the plans for 10 days of mourning
LONDON — With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for more than 70 years, the United Kingdom has been plunged into mourning and at least 10 days of solemn ceremony. Few alive will have witnessed anything like the carefully orchestrated and detailed plan, including gun salutes, bells pealing across the land and millions gathering to pay tribute. Britain is in a period of official national mourning that lasts until the queen’s funeral, which takes place Sept. 19.
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Britain is now facing the unthinkable
Queen Elizabeth II was the very model of a monarch. Will King Charles III have what it takes to keep the world's respect for the royals?
What to expect in the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
London — The U.K. government has had a detailed plan for what happens after the death of Queen Elizabeth II prepared for many years. Codenamed Operation London Bridge, with a long list of sub-operations laying out plans for the individual components of the plan, it was a closely guarded secret.After the queen's death on Thursday, plans were reported widely by British media. Below is what we may roughly expect to see in the 10 days between Queen Elizabeth II's passing and her state funeral, with the caveat that none of the plans are set in stone until confirmed by Buckingham Palace,...
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death...
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings
Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
7 ways London has changed since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2 1953, at Westminster Abbey, in a joyful outpouring of pageantry, fireworks, street parties and all-round partying. This epic knees-up cost £1.57 million at the time (a huge £48.73 million in today’s money), and was held one year after her father George VI’s death, both to allow for a period of mourning, and to give time for the elaborate preparations. But behind the triumphant flag-waving, London was still a city scarred by WWII, littered with bombsites, and faced with the mammoth task of rebuilding after the Blitz. We’ve come a long, long way since then: here are some of the biggest ways London’s changed since 1953.
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Queen Elizabeth II to lie in state in London: Everything you need to know
Details have been published on how the public can attend Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, with people warned to expect long queues and be prepared to stand for many hours through the night.Those wishing to pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin in London’s Westminster Hall will be able to file solemnly past 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday, 14 September until 6.30am on the day of the funeral - Monday 19 September.Guidelines on how people should behave and what they should wear have also been published.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The public in the U.K. will be able to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state. Here's how.
Britain is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who will be remembered with a series of events leading up to her funeral next week. For part of the 10-day period, the queen will lie in state. Here's how the public will be able to pay their respects at her coffin.
