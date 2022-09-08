MindBridge Introduces Its API Helping Businesses Integrate Financial Risk Discovery and Anomaly Detection

Read full article on original website
Deere Invests Billions In Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers: Report
Deere & Co DE, after conquering the farm industry hardware, aims to extend its dominance to software to boost the productivity of those machines and agriculture, the Wall Street Journal reports. Deere is rolling out self-driving tractors capable of plowing fields and sprayers that distinguish weeds from crops. Deere, which...
itsecuritywire.com
Raphael Hospital Leverages Oosto’s Vision AI Technology to Protect Sensitive Areas and Help Keep Operating Rooms Sterile
Raphael Hospital, a top private hospital in Israel, has partnered with Oosto, the world’s leading vision AI company, to provide frictionless, face-based access control to sensitive areas within its state-of-the-art facility. Recently rebuilt from the ground up, Raphael Hospital is today world-renowned for its premium standard of patient-centered care.
