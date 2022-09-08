GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- MagBio Genomics, Inc., a global company focused on magnetic bead-based products for molecular diagnostics and liquid biopsy genomic research, announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance, CE Mark approval and global launch of its MagXtract Collection Tube. Used for sample collection and processing, the MagXtract Collection Tube is the first guanidine-free molecular transport medium, FDA-cleared device available in the U.S. for COVID-19 testing. In Europe the MagXtract Collection Tube is versatile, available for testing both COVID-19 and Influenza. It is also validated for bacterial and fungal sample collection and stabilization in research studies....

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO