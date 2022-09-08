Read full article on original website
ATLANT 3D Nanosystems Secures 15M USD Investments to Enable Atomic Layer Advanced Manufacturing for Electronics
COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- ATLANT 3D Nanosystems (ATLANT 3D), today announced the closure of their capital raise of 15M USD. The round was led by UK venture capital firm West Hill Capital and further supported by existing investors including leading Japanese corporation. The funding is the largest joint Series A round in Denmark outside of life sciences and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005049/en/ ATLANT 3D state-of-the-art technology is based on a unique microfluidics chemical reactor, named micronozzle, mounted on a dynamic platform that allows selective area direct atomic layer processing with more than potential 450 different materials with atomic resolution. (Photo: Business Wire)
Deere Invests Billions In Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers: Report
Deere & Co DE, after conquering the farm industry hardware, aims to extend its dominance to software to boost the productivity of those machines and agriculture, the Wall Street Journal reports. Deere is rolling out self-driving tractors capable of plowing fields and sprayers that distinguish weeds from crops. Deere, which...
MagBio Receives 510(k) Clearance and CE Mark for MagXtract Collection Tube For COVID-19 Testing
GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- MagBio Genomics, Inc., a global company focused on magnetic bead-based products for molecular diagnostics and liquid biopsy genomic research, announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance, CE Mark approval and global launch of its MagXtract Collection Tube. Used for sample collection and processing, the MagXtract Collection Tube is the first guanidine-free molecular transport medium, FDA-cleared device available in the U.S. for COVID-19 testing. In Europe the MagXtract Collection Tube is versatile, available for testing both COVID-19 and Influenza. It is also validated for bacterial and fungal sample collection and stabilization in research studies....
