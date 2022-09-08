DTEX Systems and GuidePoint Security Team up to Deliver Human-Centric Insider Threat Intelligence and Security Solutions

Read full article on original website
Accenture Named a Leader in ServiceNow Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s report, “PEAK Matrix® for ServiceNow Services 2022.” This is the second consecutive year that Accenture has been named a Leader in this report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005190/en/ Accenture has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s report, “PEAK Matrix® for ServiceNow Services 2022.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Raphael Hospital Leverages Oosto’s Vision AI Technology to Protect Sensitive Areas and Help Keep Operating Rooms Sterile
Raphael Hospital, a top private hospital in Israel, has partnered with Oosto, the world’s leading vision AI company, to provide frictionless, face-based access control to sensitive areas within its state-of-the-art facility. Recently rebuilt from the ground up, Raphael Hospital is today world-renowned for its premium standard of patient-centered care.
