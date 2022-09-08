Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Raphael Hospital Leverages Oosto’s Vision AI Technology to Protect Sensitive Areas and Help Keep Operating Rooms Sterile
Raphael Hospital, a top private hospital in Israel, has partnered with Oosto, the world’s leading vision AI company, to provide frictionless, face-based access control to sensitive areas within its state-of-the-art facility. Recently rebuilt from the ground up, Raphael Hospital is today world-renowned for its premium standard of patient-centered care.
Comments / 0