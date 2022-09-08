ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Conn. Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival

A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Officer injured after being assaulted at Oyster Fest

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
New Milford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In

2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects

New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Kravitz
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury

An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Real Crime#Shoplifters#Property Crime#The Tractor Supply Store#Hispanic
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Motorcyclist Down

2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Jogging Struck by Vehicle in Wallingford: Police

A woman who was jogging was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford on Friday. Officers were called to a collision on Center Street near South Colony Road around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman with noticeable injuries. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police did not release details on the extent of her injuries.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews spend hours on scene of house fire in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a home in Plainville on Sunday. Firefighters said they spent hours at the scene on East Main Street. No injuries were reported and crews were able to get the fire under control. An investigation into how it started continues.
PLAINVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury

Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News; Bridal Party Fight

Update: The 2 left prior to police arrival. 2022-09-08@9:22pm–#Fairfield CT– Police on the way to Penfield Pavilion for 2 males in tuxedos fighting in the parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

WARNING! Dutchess County Drivers Be Aware of Road Closures This Weekend

When was the last time you got stuck in traffic because of an event that was taking place that you had no idea about? It usually goes like this...you are on your way to something important and out of nowhere, the road you are driving on gets closed down because of a parade or something like it. Happened to me just a few months ago in Poughkeepsie when there was the Pride parade. I had no idea it was scheduled for the day and time I was driving on the arterial and BOOM I was stuck there for 35 minutes.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

 https://danburycountry.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy