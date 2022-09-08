ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott Issues Statement on the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II:

"The First Lady and I are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and our hearts and prayers go out to her family and the entire United Kingdom as they grieve the loss of one of the greatest leaders in history. In her unrivaled, impressive reign as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen Elizabeth II led her people, and at times the world, through historic events with the utmost dignity, grace, and valor. Queen Elizabeth II was also more than a leader of one of the greatest monarchies in history and a close United States ally; she was a mother, a grandmother, and a wife who showed a deep devotion to her family and to her nation. The entire world is better to have had a strong, steady leader like Queen Elizabeth II, and we are forever honored to have had her as an ally to the United States and to Texas."

