todaysparent.com
Three reasons private schools appeal to parents
Seeking the best education for their child leads many parents to consider private schools. In addition to a collective reputation for high standards and producing successful graduates, private schools appeal to parents for a trio of reasons that encompass their core benefits: community, class size and curriculum. Community. Private schools...
todaysparent.com
Financial considerations for prospective private-school parents
When weighing the pros and cons of sending your child to a private school, concerns about money are top of mind for many parents. A private-school education is a significant financial commitment, so families must be fully aware of what’s involved before making any decisions. Here are four crucial...
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
TODAY.com
Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents
As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
175,000 11-year-olds starting secondary school are unable to read properly, Ofsted head warns
Almost 175,000 children are starting secondary school this term unable to read properly, the head of Ofsted has warned. Chief inspector of schools Amanda Spielman said a quarter of Year 7 pupils will struggle to keep up in lessons because they have not grasped the basics. Disrupted lessons during the...
Parents Outraged After 30 Students Sent Home Over Footwear: 'Get a Grip'
The price of school uniforms can spark panic among families struggling with a cost of living crisis across the United Kingdom.
Live at school or with students’ families?: Skyrocketing rent has school districts getting creative
School districts conjuring housing alternatives amid higher rental rates Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers, including asking parents to let one move in. (NCD) Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers,...
8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood
This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
Jeffco parents offer advice for those facing school closure
Leer en español.Lending an ear, being patient with kids’ emotions, and ensuring kids don’t feel they’re at fault: Offering support like that will help children cope with school closures, according to Jeffco parents who have already been through them. “I was trying to let him know, ‘we know you don’t like change but this new school is going to become home,’” Jamie Camp said she told her third grader as his school,...
As school starts, teachers add a mental-health check-in to their lesson plans
As the new school year begins, teachers at many schools across the country are adding a new component to their routines: a mental health check-in with their students. The idea is to open up conversations around how kids are feeling emotionally, and to connect them to help before issues escalate to a crisis.
College students are increasingly identifying beyond "she" and "he"
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as "she" or "he." More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That's according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges.
Parents Magazine
Tips for Parents Heading into Their Child's IEP Meeting
I remember walking into my first IEP meeting for my daughter before she entered kindergarten six years ago. It was a small room filled with many unfamiliar faces around a large conference table. I took my seat feeling anxious and unsure amongst the administrators, supervisors, therapists, and teachers that sat around me.
Phys.org
Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy
Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
This school year, help your kids learn how to Be Internet Awesome
This article is sponsored by Google Kids & Families. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. When used appropriately, the internet can open doors to a world that is an invaluable resource for young students. But, as we all know, there are some doors that are best left unopened—especially for kids and teens who are just beginning to navigate the online world. While we can’t always be beside our kids and guiding them on the internet, we can set them up for success by preparing them to make smart choices.
sippycupmom.com
Preschool Curriculum: What Your Children Will Learn
Preschool is the time when your child will develop emotionally, physically, socially, and intellectually. And that is why the preschool days of your child are filled with emotional, social, physical, and intellectual development. All those cognitive skills that your child is learning at this stage, such as vocabulary and basic...
The Problem With Kindergarten
When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.
