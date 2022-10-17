iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at Verizon, AT&T, more

iPhone 14 deals are knocking up to $1,000 off Apple's new flagship phones. Unveiled during the September Apple event, the new iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display and starts at $799.

Meanwhile, the new iPhone 14 Plus sports a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and starts at $899. Both phones run on Apple's previous-gen A15 Bionic chipset. (The iPhone mini has been discontinued from this year's lineup).

If you're looking for more power, the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max feature Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset. They start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. iPhone 14 deals are now available at most carriers, so if you want to avoid paying full price for Apple's next-gen smartphones, we suggest you get in an order today.

There are also some new data plan deals available. For example, Verizon has launched its One Unlimited for iPhone plan , which bundles an Apple One subscription with your monthly data plan and can save you as much as $480 per year.

Other iPhone 14 deals require that you trade-in your old iPhone or upgrade to select 5G unlimited plans to unlock savings. For instance, Verizon phone deals and AT&T phone deals will knock up to $1,000 off any new iPhone 14 if you purchase your new device under an installment plan.

Best iPhone 14 deals

iPhone 14: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 14 for free after trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal. (Click on "Available Offers" at the top of the product page to see more details about this deal). View Deal

Mint Mobile: get 6 free months w/ iPhone 14 @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best iPhone 14 deals if you want to save on data. Purchase any 6-month plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get an extra 6 months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months (total $180) and you'll get an extra 6 months on the house. (You'll wind up with 12 months total). View Deal

iPhone 14: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $800 off any iPhone 14 when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans. View Deal

iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + activation @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 14 deals are now live. The retailer is offering up to $800 off the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus with activation and when you trade-in an iPhone 12 or newer. Alternatively, you can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with activation and when you trade-in an iPhone 12 or newer. View Deal

iPhone 14: free $200 gift card + Beats Studio Buds @ Visible

Visible has one of the sweetest iPhone 14 deals we've seen to date. Purchase any iPhone 14 device and you'll get a $200 gift card and Beats Studio Buds ($149 value) for free. This deal is valid on any iPhone 14 model. View Deal

T-Mobile: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is offering numerous discounts on Apple's entire iPhone 14 lineup. You can either get one free with trade-in and selecting a Magenta Max plan or you can buy one and get $700 off another iPhone 14 when you activate two new lines (or activate a new line for an existing account). View Deal

iPhone 14: $400 off @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take $400 off any iPhone 14 through October 6. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal. View Deal

iPhone 14: up to $720 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $720 credit when you trade-in your old iPhone for one of the new iPhone 14 models. View Deal

iPhone 14 Plus deals

iPhone 14 Plus: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 14 Plus with trade-in. You'll also need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited data plans. View Deal

iPhone 14 Plus: free $200 gift card + Beats Studio Buds @ Visible

Visible has one of the sweetest iPhone 14 Plus deals around. Purchase any iPhone 14 Plus device and you'll get a $200 gift card and Beats Studio Buds ($149 value) for free. This deal is valid on any iPhone 14 model. View Deal

iPhone 14 Plus: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $800 off any iPhone 14 when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans. View Deal

iPhone 14 Plus: up to $720 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $720 credit when you trade-in your old iPhone for one of the new iPhone 14 models. View Deal

iPhone 14 Plus: $400 off @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take $400 off any iPhone 14 through October 6. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal. View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro deals

iPhone 14 Pro: free $200 gift card + Beats Studio Buds @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible has one of the best iPhone 14 deals we've seen. Purchase any iPhone 14 Pro and you'll get a $200 gift card and Beats Studio Buds ($149 value) for free. This deal is valid on any iPhone 14 Pro model. View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a free iPhone 14 Pro (up to $1,000) when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans. View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Pro (free) or iPhone 14 Pro Max with trade-in. You'll also need be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans. View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro: $400 off @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take $400 off any iPhone 14 through October 6. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal. View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is offering a free iPhone 14 Pro when you trade-in your old phone and sign up for a qualifying Magenta Max plan. You also get free Apple TV Plus with your Magenta Max plan. View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro Max deals

iPhone 14 Pro Max: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Pro Max with trade-in. You'll also need be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans. View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro Max when you trade-in your old phone and sign up with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get an extra $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans. View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro Max: free $200 gift card + Beats Studio Buds @ Visible

Get a $200 gift card and a free set of Beats Studio Buds ($149 value) when you purchase an iPhone 14 Pro Max with Visible. This deal is valid on any iPhone 14 model. View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $400 off @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take $400 off any iPhone 14 through October 6. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal. View Deal

