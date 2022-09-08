FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah scores and assists Marquinhos' debut goal as the Gunners get off to winning ways in the Europa League... as both teams hold a minute's silence before the second half after the death of Queen Elizabeth

A game of football took place, and an entertaining one at that. It was competitive and noisy. But the minute’s silence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, separating the two halves, is what will resonate with those here in St. Gallen.

News of the monarch’s death broke at half-time, during which some Arsenal supporters sang an impromptu national anthem. The players returned to observe a period of respect before the second half resumed and images of Her Majesty were displayed on two screens, the teams joining arms around the centre circle.

It should be noted that a minority of home fans were not as mannerly as the rest of the stadium, and were duly booed by Arsenal’s following at the opposite end of Kybun Park.

Eddie Nketiah headed in the winner as Arsenal edged out a 2-1 victory against Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday night

Both sides delivered a minute's silence at the start of the second-half to honour the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The travelling contingent were largely muted in the moments that followed, a hush only broken by what proved to be Eddie Nketiah’s winning goal on 62 minutes. It will likely be the last they cheer for a short period as our country enters a period of mourning.

It seems somewhat meaningless to dissect the 90 minutes which surrounded the announcement of The Queen’s passing, but Arsenal’s victory was deserved and yet further evidence of their progress under Mikel Arteta, whose side also remain top of the Premier League.

Brazilian debutant Marquinhos was the star, scoring one and creating the other. At 19 and arriving from Sao Paulo this summer with the billing of being one for the future, the forward looks as much one for now.

This fixture was only being played in St.Gallen because of a clash with the Diamond League athletics in Zurich. Marquinhos could have turned up at either event and still emerged a winner, so electric was his presence down Arsenal’s right. He had to hurdle a fair few challenges, too.

Brazilian winger Marquinhos, 19, scored the opener on his debut for Arsenal as the Gunners took control in the early stages

But Zurich's Mirlind Kryeziu levelled the scoreboard shortly before half-time by converting a penalty conceded by Nketiah

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Turner 5; Tomiyasu 6.5, Holding 6.5, Gabriel 6.5, Tierney 7 (Zinchenko 69, 6); Lokonga 7, Xhaka 7; Marquinhos 8 (Saka 69, 6), Vieira 7 (Odegaard 69, 6), Martinelli 6.5; Nketiah 7.5 (Jesus 78, 6)

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Saliba, Zinchenko, Cirjan, M. Smith, Cozier-Duberry.

Scorers: Marquinhos 16, Nketiah 62

Manager: Mikel Arteta 7

Referee: Mohammed Al-Hakim (Swe) 7

His goal, on 16 minutes, was dripping in class and confidence. Arsenal broke down the left, Fabio Vieira - making his first start - freeing Nketiah, who swept a cross to the far post.

Marquinhos strode onto it, ignoring the rowdy wall of blue and white behind the goal, and silenced the partisan locals with a first-time steer into the top corner. It was the finish of a leading man, not a teenager cast as an understudy this season.

Arsenal dominated the remainder of the period yet went in level when Nketiah fouled Fidan Aliti in the penalty area one minute shy of the interval and defender Mirlind Kryeziu converted.

A previous version of the Gunners may have crumbled, but there is a resilience about this team that is consigning such flakiness to the past. Speaking of history, it is said that Saint Gall - from whom this city takes its name - had the power to exorcise demons.

This, then, was a fitting place to embark upon a journey in which Arteta intends to rid Arsenal of their European torment, a wait of 28 years and counting for continental silverware.

Their winning start was sealed when Nketiah made amends for his penalty concession by heading home from Marquinhos’ deep centre, a cross of delightful precision. This boy really can play.

The victory, meanwhile, should not be underestimated in its importance. Never before have Premier League points and Europa League progress been so intrinsically linked.

Win your group this year and you are spared the round of 32, instead advancing straight to the last 16. That means Arsenal, for example, would avoid Thursday night football - including one away tie - before games at Aston Villa and Leicester in February, should they emerge as winners of this section.

The 23-year-old took his chance - having played second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus so far this season - by scoring Arsenal's winner

Such an incentive was no doubt factored into Arteta’s team selection. Yes, he showed seven changes from Sunday’s defeat at Manchester United, but the starting XI did not have you scrolling through the pen pics of the Under-23s.

Rather, there was genuine intrigue in seeing Marquinhos for the first time in Arsenal’s colours, as well as a maiden start for £34million Portuguese playmaker Vieira. American Matt Turner also debuted in goal.

But while Vieira was impressive in linking midfield to attack - there is a cut of compatriot Bernardo Silva about him - it was Marquinhos who was the game’s standout player. As for the occasion, well that will always be remembered for reasons other than the football.

The key numbers

A few pre-match stats to whet the appetite for this evening's game, courtesy of Opta.

Zürich have won three of their 10 matches against English opponents in Europe (L7), although all three victories came in home matches, most recently beating Aston Villa 2-0 in the UEFA Intertoto Cup in July 2002.

Arsenal have won all six of their matches to date against Swiss opposition, though they will face Zürich for the first time. The Gunners’ last trip to Switzerland saw them defeat Basel in the UEFA Champions League in in December 2016, with a hat-trick from Lucas Pérez.

Arsenal have won 75% of their group stage matches in the UEFA Europa League (P24 W18 D4 L2). Of the 94 teams to have participated in the group stages of this competition on at least three previous occasions, only Zenit have a better win rate (79% - 19/24).

Who are FC Zurich?

Arsenal's opponents tonight are the reigning Swiss champions. They have won 13 league titles in total but last season was their first since 2009.

This is their first season in Europe since they were knocked out in the round of 32 by Napoli in 2018-19. The furthest the club have ever got on the continent is the semi-finals of the European Cup in 1964 and 1977.

Zurich have already faced British opposition in the Europa League this season. They eased past Northern Ireland's Linfield in the third qualifying round with a 5-0 aggregate victory, before breaking the heart of Hearts in the play-off by winning 3-1 on aggregate.

However, on the domestic stage their title defence has started terribly. Zurich are yet to win any of their first seven league matches of the season and have lost five.

The man in the dugout is German Franco Foda, who replaced Hoffenheim-bound Andre Breitenreiter in the summer. Foda was previously Austria's manager for four years and managed them at Euro 2020.

Henry: 'I worry about the Europa League'

