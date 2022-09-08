ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah scores and assists Marquinhos' debut goal as the Gunners get off to winning ways in the Europa League... as both teams hold a minute's silence before the second half after the death of Queen Elizabeth

By Craig Hope
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A game of football took place, and an entertaining one at that. It was competitive and noisy. But the minute’s silence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, separating the two halves, is what will resonate with those here in St. Gallen.

News of the monarch’s death broke at half-time, during which some Arsenal supporters sang an impromptu national anthem. The players returned to observe a period of respect before the second half resumed and images of Her Majesty were displayed on two screens, the teams joining arms around the centre circle.

It should be noted that a minority of home fans were not as mannerly as the rest of the stadium, and were duly booed by Arsenal’s following at the opposite end of Kybun Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328k9Z_0hnUbive00
Eddie Nketiah headed in the winner as Arsenal edged out a 2-1 victory against Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsCQf_0hnUbive00
Both sides delivered a minute's silence at the start of the second-half to honour the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The travelling contingent were largely muted in the moments that followed, a hush only broken by what proved to be Eddie Nketiah’s winning goal on 62 minutes. It will likely be the last they cheer for a short period as our country enters a period of mourning.

It seems somewhat meaningless to dissect the 90 minutes which surrounded the announcement of The Queen’s passing, but Arsenal’s victory was deserved and yet further evidence of their progress under Mikel Arteta, whose side also remain top of the Premier League.

Brazilian debutant Marquinhos was the star, scoring one and creating the other. At 19 and arriving from Sao Paulo this summer with the billing of being one for the future, the forward looks as much one for now.

This fixture was only being played in St.Gallen because of a clash with the Diamond League athletics in Zurich. Marquinhos could have turned up at either event and still emerged a winner, so electric was his presence down Arsenal’s right. He had to hurdle a fair few challenges, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoljG_0hnUbive00
Brazilian winger Marquinhos, 19, scored the opener on his debut for Arsenal as the Gunners took control in the early stages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZzJG_0hnUbive00
But Zurich's Mirlind Kryeziu levelled the scoreboard shortly before half-time by converting a penalty conceded by Nketiah

MATCH FACTS AND RATINGS

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Turner 5; Tomiyasu 6.5, Holding 6.5, Gabriel 6.5, Tierney 7 (Zinchenko 69, 6); Lokonga 7, Xhaka 7; Marquinhos 8 (Saka 69, 6), Vieira 7 (Odegaard 69, 6), Martinelli 6.5; Nketiah 7.5 (Jesus 78, 6)

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Saliba, Zinchenko, Cirjan, M. Smith, Cozier-Duberry.

Scorers: Marquinhos 16, Nketiah 62

Manager: Mikel Arteta 7

Referee: Mohammed Al-Hakim (Swe) 7

His goal, on 16 minutes, was dripping in class and confidence. Arsenal broke down the left, Fabio Vieira - making his first start - freeing Nketiah, who swept a cross to the far post.

Marquinhos strode onto it, ignoring the rowdy wall of blue and white behind the goal, and silenced the partisan locals with a first-time steer into the top corner. It was the finish of a leading man, not a teenager cast as an understudy this season.

Arsenal dominated the remainder of the period yet went in level when Nketiah fouled Fidan Aliti in the penalty area one minute shy of the interval and defender Mirlind Kryeziu converted.

A previous version of the Gunners may have crumbled, but there is a resilience about this team that is consigning such flakiness to the past. Speaking of history, it is said that Saint Gall - from whom this city takes its name - had the power to exorcise demons.

This, then, was a fitting place to embark upon a journey in which Arteta intends to rid Arsenal of their European torment, a wait of 28 years and counting for continental silverware.

Their winning start was sealed when Nketiah made amends for his penalty concession by heading home from Marquinhos’ deep centre, a cross of delightful precision. This boy really can play.

The victory, meanwhile, should not be underestimated in its importance. Never before have Premier League points and Europa League progress been so intrinsically linked.

Win your group this year and you are spared the round of 32, instead advancing straight to the last 16. That means Arsenal, for example, would avoid Thursday night football - including one away tie - before games at Aston Villa and Leicester in February, should they emerge as winners of this section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5OCu_0hnUbive00
The 23-year-old took his chance - having played second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus so far this season - by scoring Arsenal's winner

Such an incentive was no doubt factored into Arteta’s team selection. Yes, he showed seven changes from Sunday’s defeat at Manchester United, but the starting XI did not have you scrolling through the pen pics of the Under-23s.

Rather, there was genuine intrigue in seeing Marquinhos for the first time in Arsenal’s colours, as well as a maiden start for £34million Portuguese playmaker Vieira. American Matt Turner also debuted in goal.

But while Vieira was impressive in linking midfield to attack - there is a cut of compatriot Bernardo Silva about him - it was Marquinhos who was the game’s standout player. As for the occasion, well that will always be remembered for reasons other than the football.

Sportsmail's Ben Willcocks provided live blog updates for the Europa League group stage clash between FC Zurich and Arsenal.

Liverpool to win the Europa League?

Jurgen Klopp's men got their Champions League group-stage campaign off to a nightmare start in Naples, where they fell three goals behind inside a disastrous opening 45 minutes.

16:19

The key numbers

A few pre-match stats to whet the appetite for this evening's game, courtesy of Opta.

Zürich have won three of their 10 matches against English opponents in Europe (L7), although all three victories came in home matches, most recently beating Aston Villa 2-0 in the UEFA Intertoto Cup in July 2002.

Arsenal have won all six of their matches to date against Swiss opposition, though they will face Zürich for the first time. The Gunners’ last trip to Switzerland saw them defeat Basel in the UEFA Champions League in in December 2016, with a hat-trick from Lucas Pérez.

Arsenal have won 75% of their group stage matches in the UEFA Europa League (P24 W18 D4 L2). Of the 94 teams to have participated in the group stages of this competition on at least three previous occasions, only Zenit have a better win rate (79% - 19/24).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gR22_0hnUbive00

Who are FC Zurich?

Arsenal's opponents tonight are the reigning Swiss champions. They have won 13 league titles in total but last season was their first since 2009.

This is their first season in Europe since they were knocked out in the round of 32 by Napoli in 2018-19. The furthest the club have ever got on the continent is the semi-finals of the European Cup in 1964 and 1977.

Zurich have already faced British opposition in the Europa League this season. They eased past Northern Ireland's Linfield in the third qualifying round with a 5-0 aggregate victory, before breaking the heart of Hearts in the play-off by winning 3-1 on aggregate.

However, on the domestic stage their title defence has started terribly. Zurich are yet to win any of their first seven league matches of the season and have lost five.

The man in the dugout is German Franco Foda, who replaced Hoffenheim-bound Andre Breitenreiter in the summer. Foda was previously Austria's manager for four years and managed them at Euro 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTRUf_0hnUbive00

15:47

Henry: 'I worry about the Europa League'

Thierry Henry is worried Arsenal's lack of squad depth would be detrimental to their Europa League campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘Gives best Mickey Mouse impression’ – Fans all saying the same thing after Lacazette’s unfortunate post-match interview

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE has been mocked and compared to Mickey Mouse after a rather interesting post-match interview. The former Arsenal striker, 31, was speaking after his Lyon side lost 2-1 to Monaco. But there was something different about the Frenchman - and fans took notice immediately. Unfortunately for Lacazette his voice...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He looked every one of those 37 years': Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his age and says there was 'something missing' from the star's performance during Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday evening and believes the legendary forward is showing his age. Ronaldo - in just his second start of the season - had plenty of chances against the Basque outfit but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Faith from his manager, a clean bill of health and a return to centre forward: How Man United star Marcus Rashford has been REBORN under the guidance of Erik ten Hag as England recall beckons

January 2022. Significant for being the month which saw Marcus Rashford score his final Premier League goal of the 2021-22 campaign, despite playing in 12 games thereafter. Rashford only scored one more league goal (four) than the number of people he was managed by last season (three). Such statistics lay...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Football clubs will meet police TODAY as postponement of this weekend's fixtures looms large ahead of the Queen's funeral amid fear of stretch on resources

Police and football clubs will continue urgent talks on Monday as the potential for wide scale postponements of matches this weekend looms large. With officers from across the country set to be drafted into London to work on Monday’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and events surrounding it, resources will be stretched both in the capital and beyond.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

'I'm eager for the world to know me in a new way': Beth Mead 'set to release two books' after her part in helping the Lionesses clinch their first major trophy with Euro 2022 success

Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead is set to put pen to paper on two new books following her success with England. The 27-year-old Arsenal striker played a huge part in England's historic triumph, winning Player of the Tournament after also clinching the Golden Boot with six goals in as many games.
WORLD
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia poses for picture at college football game in Texas just hours after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship for no reason following his four-over par first round, as Spaniard is criticised for denying reserve chance to play

Sergio Garcia was pictured pitchside at a college football match not long after he withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship following a first round score of four-over par. The golfer then attended the Texas versus Alabama college football game at the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, which Alabama won 20-19. He...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Formula One chiefs defend decision not to red flag Max Verstappen as his controversial Italian Grand Prix win is allowed to stand and leaves him one race away from retaining his F1 Championship crown

Formula One’s governing FIA defended its decision not to red flag the climax of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix - after Max Verstappen’s victory behind the safety car was booed by furious Ferrari fans. Verstappen could now clinch his second world championship at the next round in Singapore...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas names Man City’s Ederson in his top-five goalkeepers but snubs Liverpool and Brazil’s No 1 Alisson... as Spain’s World Cup winner ranks Thibaut Courtois as the best

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has ranked Manchester City's Ederson as the second best goalkeeper in the world and he omitted Liverpool star Alisson from his top-five list. Ederson has been a revelation since joining Pep Guardiola's side five years ago, with his ability to play with his feet just one of his standout abilities.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#The Premier League#Brazilian
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta 'to allow Marquinhos to leave on loan in January if the club are able to sign another winger' despite the Arsenal starlet scoring against FC Zurich on his senior debut for the club

Arsenal are considering allowing summer signing Marquinhos to leave the club on loan in January. The 19-year-old made the move to north London this summer, but Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in allowing him to leave on loan if the club can secure another winger in the January window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Betis 1-0 Villarreal: Rodri's second-half goal sees Manuel Pellegrini's side become the first team to score against Unai Emery's Villarreal this season

Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis became the first side to score against Villarreal in LaLiga this season, and secured three points at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Villarreal had a golden chance to take the lead in the first half, when Martin Jackson found Gerard Moreno, but the Spain international's effort was fired directly at Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's three-year ban from entering Australia set to be LIFTED in time for January's Grand Slam, following government U-turn after tennis nut Anthony Albanese became Prime Minister

Novak Djokovic looks set to have his ban on entering Australia rescinded in time for January's Grand Slam there. Government sources have told Melbourne media outlets the 35-year-old Serb will be allowed in to contest the tournament he has won nine times previously. Unvaccinated travellers are now permitted to enter...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'We live on but we don't forget them': Emotion high for jockey David Egan after St Leger glory at Doncaster following the deaths of the Queen and 13-year-old son of Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead

Jockey David Egan's thoughts were with the two racing figures who have died in the last week after landing his first Classic on Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster. The 23-year-old jockey said the death of the Queen and Jack de Bromhead, the 13-year-old son...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

South African rugby stunned by scandal as married fly-half Elton Jantjies and dietician Zeenat Simjee are sent home from Argentina amid reports they were having an affair

World champions South Africa have been rocked by scandal after fly-half Elton Jantjies and Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee were sent home from Argentina. Reports in the Rainbow Nation suggested the married Jantjies, who also has three children, and Simjee, who is not believed to be married, have been having an affair.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

F1 fans 'gutted' as Aussie driver Daniel Ricciardo was robbed of a points result in Italian Grand Prix due to yet another McLaren stuff-up

Dumped Aussie McLaren star Daniel Ricciardo's F1 season has lurched from one disaster to the next after he suffered another engine failure in Italy with a points result in sight. The manufacturer has confirmed that Ricciardo will make way for fellow Australian star Lando Norris in 2023, leaving the 33-year-old...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

590K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy