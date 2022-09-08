ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTSA falls to UT Arlington in championship match

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA volleyball team dropped its third and final game of the UTSA Invitational presented by Courtyard Marriott on Saturday, losing to UT-Arlington 3-2. The Roadrunners (3-6) and the Mavericks (5-4) had each won their previous two matches of the tournament, making the Saturday matchup essentially a championship game. UTSA started the match hot, taking the first two sets. The Mavericks responded though and pulled off a reverse sweep to claim the tournament crown.
UTSA goes 2-0 in opening day of weekend action

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA's volleyball team went 2-0 in its first home appearance of the 2022 season, downing both McNeese State (3-2) and USF (3-0) in Friday's action of the UTSA Invitational presented by Courtyard Marriott. The Roadrunners (3-5) started their home-opening day by winning a five-set thriller over...
