SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA volleyball team dropped its third and final game of the UTSA Invitational presented by Courtyard Marriott on Saturday, losing to UT-Arlington 3-2. The Roadrunners (3-6) and the Mavericks (5-4) had each won their previous two matches of the tournament, making the Saturday matchup essentially a championship game. UTSA started the match hot, taking the first two sets. The Mavericks responded though and pulled off a reverse sweep to claim the tournament crown.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO