ulyssesnews.com
H.U.G.S. Program Funds New Sewing Machines And Hickok Stage Curtains
Members of the Pioneer Electric H.U.G.S. (Helping Us Give to Society) team presented The Grant County Extension office with a $1,150 grant on August 31, 2022. The funds will be used to purchase two new Janome sewing machines to be utilized by the Grant County youth sewing 4-H project. Monica...
ulyssesnews.com
Community Briefs - September 9, 2022
There is no coffee scheduled for this Friday morning. If your business or organization are interested in hosting coffee, call the Chamber at 620-356-4700. Buttons for the 59th Annual Grant County Home Products Dinner are now on sale at various businesses in Ulysses. The dinner will be held on Tuesday, September 20th at the Grant County Civic Center.
ulyssesnews.com
Blast From The Past - September 9, 2022
(Week of September 6, 2012) Mid-Kansas Electric Company announced it will build an electric generating station 13 miles east of Ulysses in Grant County. The board of directors voted recently to name the station after Perry Rubart, a long time trustee from Ulysses-based Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. 20 Years Ago.
