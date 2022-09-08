Read full article on original website
Community Briefs - September 9, 2022
There is no coffee scheduled for this Friday morning. If your business or organization are interested in hosting coffee, call the Chamber at 620-356-4700. Buttons for the 59th Annual Grant County Home Products Dinner are now on sale at various businesses in Ulysses. The dinner will be held on Tuesday, September 20th at the Grant County Civic Center.
H.U.G.S. Program Funds New Sewing Machines And Hickok Stage Curtains
Members of the Pioneer Electric H.U.G.S. (Helping Us Give to Society) team presented The Grant County Extension office with a $1,150 grant on August 31, 2022. The funds will be used to purchase two new Janome sewing machines to be utilized by the Grant County youth sewing 4-H project. Monica...
Norma Lee Deyoe-Swart, 94
Norma Lee Deyoe-Swart, age 94, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, exactly 32 years to the date of her late husband, Robert (Bob) Deyoe’s death. Norma was born on October 30, 1927 to Chet and Marie Beatty in Garden City, Kansas. She attended Grant County Rural High School, where she met Bob Deyoe. They were married on February 7, 1946.
Ulysses Woman Injured in Kearny County Accident
A Ulysses woman was injured in an accident in Kearny County Friday afternoon at approximately 4:07pm. The accident occurred at the intersection of K25 and Road R. A 2008 Ford Escape being driven by Melissa Ramos, 37, of Ulysses and a 2018 Freightliner semi being driven by Danny Stratmeier, 65, of Marienthal KS, were both Southbound on K25 Highway. The semi slowed to make a left turn onto Road R when the Escape began to pass The semi on the left. Stratmeier continued to turn onto Road R and was struck on the driver’s side. Ramos continued straight into the southwest ditch of K25 and came to a rest. The Freightliner veered back to the right after being struck by the Escape, then rolled onto the driver’s side and came to rest in the southwest ditch.
Hugoton pulls away from Ulysses late
Hugoton, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–When the Hugoton Eagles and the Ulysses Tigers meet on the field, it is always a battle. You can also include that it was the Eagle Homecoming. It just addesd fuel to the fire in the big rivalry game. The Eagles used an air attack to get the victory, 31 to 14 over the Tigers.
