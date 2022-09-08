Read full article on original website
Related
kafe.com
Windy conditions to bring extreme wildfire risk to western Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – While we will experience another weekend of summer temperatures here in Whatcom County, the Department of Natural Resources warns that windy conditions will create extreme wildfire risk. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are forecast through Saturday, September 10th, in western and central Washington including the Cascades.
kafe.com
Coroner’s office confirms identity of woman killed in floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLANDS, Wash. – Officials in Island County have released the identity of the only body recovered so far from a floatplane crash. The Seattle Times reports the Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the recovered body was 29 year old Gabby Hanna. Hanna was a Seattle attorney...
kafe.com
Washington state proposing free meals for all public school students
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal wants all of the state’s students to get free lunch. He says he will propose that lawmakers budget $86 million to provide every student with free meals during next year’s legislative session. The federal government provided...
kafe.com
Week 2 of high school football in Whatcom County
It’s the second week of the high school football season in Whatcom County. A pair of radio games highlight the schedule. On KGMI Lynden Christian hosts Archbishop Murphy. On KBAI Squalicum is home against Fife. Both radio games have 6:35 pre-game shows and 7:00 kickoffs. Also Friday night Bellingham...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kafe.com
Drunk driver hits and kills man on sidewalk along Lakeway Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a vehicular homicide charge for hitting and killing a man on the sidewalk along Lakeway Drive early Saturday. Police say 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville was intoxicated when he drove his pick-up truck off the road in the 1600 block of Lakeway at about 12:30 a.m.
Comments / 0