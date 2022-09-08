Read full article on original website
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the 7th Annual Tunnel to Towers Biloxi 5K Run/Walk & Climb to honor 9/11 firefighters took place at Margaritaville. Hundreds of people attended the event that started in Margaritaville. Participants ran halfway to the Ocean Springs bridge and back to the finish line that was in the Margaritaville parking lot. Director Justin Lopez said the event is starting to grow, with people coming from different states to show their support.
