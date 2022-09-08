ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

WLOX

Hundreds attend the 7th Annual Tunnel to Towers to remember 9/11 heroes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the 7th Annual Tunnel to Towers Biloxi 5K Run/Walk & Climb to honor 9/11 firefighters took place at Margaritaville. Hundreds of people attended the event that started in Margaritaville. Participants ran halfway to the Ocean Springs bridge and back to the finish line that was in the Margaritaville parking lot. Director Justin Lopez said the event is starting to grow, with people coming from different states to show their support.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

City of Biloxi hosts 41st annual Seafood Festival over weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the weekend, the city of Biloxi celebrated their annual Seafood Festival. The weekend was dedicated to showcasing the city’s seafood heritage. “We did miss a year of having a festival, so we are so happy to be back; we’re pretty much at full capacity now as far as our vendors and crowds,” said Courtney Jacobs.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Boxing Gym serves as scene to "Sword of the Spirit" filming

With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 happening Sunday, the 7th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K got started on Saturday. Two major events take place at the Coast Coliseum Saturday. While it's been a quiet start to the weekend, we have the chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours are possible. Lower humidity will arrive by the middle of the week! Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: Tunnel to Towers 5K

Two major events take place at the Coast Coliseum Saturday. While it's been a quiet start to the weekend, we have the chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours are possible. Lower humidity will arrive by the middle of the week! Here's the latest forecast.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club

It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner. During a brief meeting Friday afternoon, Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with selling the county-owned healthcare provider. Jackson County residents had an opportunity to petition for a public vote on the...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
KPEL 96.5

The Story Behind the Incredible Angel Trees of Bay St. Louis

If you've never seen or heard of The Angel Trees in Bay St. Louis, Ms, you might want to add this to your trip list. The Angel Trees, located on the first block of Demontluzin Avenue in Bay St. Louis, Ms are an incredible tribute to an amazing story of survival as Hurricane Katrina ripped through the Gulf Coast Mississippi area.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man buys Triplett Day building, plans high-end restaurant

It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast to remember lives lost on September 11th. Keesler says each squadron will have its own way of remembering the 9/11 attacks on Sunday. "Rock of Ages" celebrates classic 80's rock culture.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - World War II veteran William “Bill” Ellzey celebrated 10 decades of life at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Center in Ocean Springs. Ellzey celebrated his 100th birthday alongside his wife Connie Ellzey and friends. Behind his wide smile is a lifelong of stories to tell. Ellzey was born on September 12, 1922 in Agricola and is the oldest of 9 children.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Ingalls begins work on newest amphibious transport dock ship

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Ingalls Shipbuilding has marked the start of fabrication of the U.S. Navy’s newest San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Pittsburgh (LPD 31) on Wednesday. The start of fabrication signifies that the first 100 tons of steel have been cut for the ship. “The start of fabrication...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival brings food and family fun

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A chamber of commerce type day ushered in a Biloxi Chamber of Commerce event. There was sun, fun, and enough fried fish and seafood to keep Zataran’s in business for the next 30 years at the 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival. Orders piled in quickly...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Medical marijuana dispensary blocked from opening in Biloxi

Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball. The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Name released of woman found dead in Pigeon Creek

It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

City of Gautier unveils new seal, logo

GAUTIER, Mississippi -- In what was described as an attempt “to bring new life and build excitement for what is to come in Gautier,” the City of Gautier recently unveiled a new official logo and seal. The new logo/seal “pay homage to the ecology and wildlife located within...
GAUTIER, MS

