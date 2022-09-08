AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO