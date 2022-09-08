Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Football: Harrison already making history in third startThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Car crashes into east Columbus grocery store, driver did not stay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police. At around 1:40 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crashed into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle […]
Daily Advocate
Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash
GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
Woman dead after pedestrian strike in Auglaize Co.
The investigation determined that a 17-year-old was driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia north on Lambert Road while 38-year-old Sandra K. Willis of St. Marys was laying partially in the northbound lane. OSHP reported that the SUV struck Willis and sustained disabling damage.
1 dead, 1 injured after accident Saturday in Darke County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead after a crash in Darke County Saturday. Crews were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road around 3:20 p.m. A 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by Marc Myers, 57, was traveling northwest on State Route...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellefontaine Examiner
Motorcyclist flown from C.R. 25 crash
Daniel I. Johnson, 25, of Mt. Victory, was flown by medical helicopter to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a crash Thursday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Brittny A. Piper, 42, of Belle Center, was operating an eastbound...
WHIZ
Troopers charge man with fifth OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense. Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.
Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.
Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
One dead after crashing into bridge pillar on north side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after crashing into a bridge pillar on the north side of Columbus. Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the underpass of a railroad near Silver Drive and East Hudson Street, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Columbus Division […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash involving several cars closes route 159
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Kingston on Saturday afternoon. The call came shortly before 3:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 10000 block of route 159 in front of the township garage. According to initial reports, multiple vehicles were involved and...
richlandsource.com
Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash
DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
hometownstations.com
St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
Urbana motorcyclist killed after striking car
Dallas Bowles, 50, of Urbana was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash in the 8500 block of East U.S. 36 around 6 a.m., Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said.
Man dead ID’d after crashing into tree, yard in Huber Heights
A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews reported that the home was vacant at the time of the crash and that no one else was hurt.
wktn.com
Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday
There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
Daily Advocate
Pedestrian struck and killed on State Route 49
GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation...
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
Police reveal suspect photos in Hamilton STEM Academy homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school. On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. […]
Comments / 0