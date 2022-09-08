ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Daily Advocate

Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash

GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Motorcyclist flown from C.R. 25 crash

Daniel I. Johnson, 25, of Mt. Victory, was flown by medical helicopter to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a crash Thursday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Brittny A. Piper, 42, of Belle Center, was operating an eastbound...
MOUNT VICTORY, OH
WHIZ

Troopers charge man with fifth OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense. Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WDTN

Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.

Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover crash involving several cars closes route 159

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Kingston on Saturday afternoon. The call came shortly before 3:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 10000 block of route 159 in front of the township garage. According to initial reports, multiple vehicles were involved and...
KINGSTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash

DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday

There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
KENTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Pedestrian struck and killed on State Route 49

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation...
GREENVILLE, OH

