ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why didn't the Queen ever meet Lyndon B. Johnson?

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the UK and Commonwealth countries and although she met 13 US presidents, there's one she didn't had the chance to meet in person - Lyndon B. Johnson (LBH).

LBJ served as US President from 1963 to 1969 when Queen Elizabeth was in her late 30s and early 40s.

Although the two corresponded on multiple occasions there is no documented evidence they ever met.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to LBJ Library, neither extended an invitation for the other to visit their countries. Although LBJ had a trip potentially planned for London, details were never finalized.

At various points, LBJ met with Prime Minister Alec Douglas-Home and PM Harold Wilson.

And her Majesty even met LBJ's wife First Lady, 'Lady Bird' Johnson during a trip to Texas in 1991 but the former president was not in attendance.

The two apparently didn't even meet when LBJ was vice president from 1961 to 1963.

It is unclear why the Queen and LBJ never had a formal meeting as it is customary the two leaders meet at some point during a president's term, but it may have been a case of bad timing.

Besides LBJ, the Queen met every US president from Harry Truman onward, even Donald Trump.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Five living ex-presidents were invited to Queen memorial - none turned up

Former presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter were all invited to a memorial service honouring Queen Elizabeth II in Washington, D.C., after missing out on the late monarch's state funeral in London earlier this week.However, none of the former commander-in-chiefs showed up to the event.On Wednesday (21 September), Washington lawmakers, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, attended the service at Washington's National Cathedral.Jimmy Carter, 97, was not expected to attend Wednesday's memorial as he's slowed down a bit due to his advanced years.However, he did...
WASHINGTON, DC
Indy100

The Simpsons didn't predict the Queen's death according to fact checkers

Whenever a world event occurs, people love to claim The Simpsons predicted it. As the longest running TV show of all time, The Simpsons has had its moments in correctly predicting Donald Trump becoming president, the closing down of Toys "R" Us, and more.So last week when people online claimed the show had correctly predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people assumed it must be true. But fact checkers are saying the footage was digitally-altered. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterA picture circulated around Facebook and Twitter last week seemingly showing a Simpson's version of Queen Elizabeth...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Author mocked for saying only Jesus has been persecuted more than Trump

Nick Adams, a conservative political commentator and author, had a hot take about former President Donald Trump and Jesus that led to an abundance of mockery online. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Adams wrote "with the sole exception of Jesus Christ Himself, no man has been more unfairly persecuted than Donald J. Trump." His statement came just hours after New York District Attorney Letita James announced her civil lawsuit against Trump, his three children, and the Trump Organization. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn top of the civil case alleging Trump committed business fraud, he is facing a criminal investigation into...
POTUS
Indy100

Jordan Peterson thinks there is 'a bit of Hitler in everyone'

Jordan Peterson is never far away from a controversial opinion or outlandish statement but his latest claim is likely to raise the eyebrows of just about everyone as he thinks we all have a bit of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler within us.The outspoken conservative Canadian professor and commentator has been in the UK this week as part of a speaking tour and made a stop off at Piers Morgan's Uncensored Talk TV show on Wednesday evening. The pair's conversation which was...how shall we say 'interesting' primarily focused on the biggest talking point of the day which was Russian president Vladimir...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Indy100

Seven years ago two of the greatest moments in British history happened on the same day

Back in 2015, the stars aligned to produce two of the biggest, and most talked about moments in recent UK history on the very same day. It turns out an infamous allegation against David Cameron which came to be known as ‘pig gate’ and the emergence of internet icon Ronnie Pickering both went viral within the same 24 hours.On September 21 2015, former PM Cameron faced allegations relating to his private parts, a dead pig and a university initiation ceremony. A few years later he would denounce them as “false and ludicrous”.The story first appeared in a book by former...
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy