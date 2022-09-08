Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized as the result of a head-on crash near Winona late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates a two-door car, driven by 28-year-old Mickel Frisch of Goodview, MN, was traveling south on Hwy. 43 when it collided with a northbound pick-up truck between the Winona city limits and the Hwy. 43/I-90 interchange around 10:50 a.m. Frisch and his passenger, 19-year-old Angel Wallace of Winona, were transported to a La Crosse Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

WINONA, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO