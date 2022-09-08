Read full article on original website
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
KIMT
Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
KIMT
Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
Cresco Times
Update on Howard County roads
HOWARD COUNTY - As summer is winding down, Howard County Engineer Nick Rissman gave an update on roads in the county. “Most of our projects have or are moving along as expected. Bridge OD-13, on the LeRoy blacktop, was completed by Peterson Contractors and opened to traffic at the end of July.”
Head-On Crash Near Winona Sends Three to Hospital
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized as the result of a head-on crash near Winona late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates a two-door car, driven by 28-year-old Mickel Frisch of Goodview, MN, was traveling south on Hwy. 43 when it collided with a northbound pick-up truck between the Winona city limits and the Hwy. 43/I-90 interchange around 10:50 a.m. Frisch and his passenger, 19-year-old Angel Wallace of Winona, were transported to a La Crosse Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday afternoon crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a report of a 3 vehicle accident at State Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue. John Egts from Shell Rock, driving a 2019 Ford F150, was stopped, facing westbound on...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
UPMATTERS
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Missing boater found at Chester Park boat launch
(ABC 6 News) A report of a capsized canoe caused a scare in Olmsted County Wednesday evening. However, the story has a happy ending, as the missing woman was found waiting for her panicked friend at the boat launch. A call for help came in around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Driver found unbelted, near passenger seat in rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near Oronoco. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 37-year-old male driver was found unbelted, on his back near the passenger seat. He was “in and out of consciousness,” and was taken to St....
wizmnews.com
Trespasser caught after intruding at Onalaska house, a accused of stalking
A family in Onalaska found a stranger outside their house last week, after he apparently had let himself in through a basement door. Police believe the intruder entered the County Road ZM house at least three times Friday. Zachary Peek of Onalaska faces charges of stalking and trespassing at the...
WEAU-TV 13
2 men suspected of attempting to burglarize Vernon County bars arrested
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are suspected of attempting to burglarize several Vernon County bars, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that 36-year-old Joseph Hodge of Elroy and 27-year-old Jacob Ruetten of New Lisbon tried to break into three different bars in Vernon County in an attempt to steal from the establishments on July 3 and July 4.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man pleads guilty to felony DWI, drug sale, violating no-contact order charges in Mower County District Cout
An Austin man facing seven different felony charges in Mower County District Court, including for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, DWI and drug possession stemming from incidents that occurred in October of 2021, and in March and May of 2022 has pleaded guilty. 51-year old Jerry Arthur Hoy pleaded...
Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
KAAL-TV
Man accused of racially motivated attack receives mixed conviction
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of a racially motivated attack on a local business owner was acquitted of assault with a racial bias, but convicted of harassment with a racial bias in Olmsted County Court. Robinson was also convicted of 2nd-degree assault after swinging a hammer...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges
Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
