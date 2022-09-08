ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday

After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KIMT

Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decorah, IA
Sports
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
KIMT

Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
ROCHESTER, MN
Cresco Times

Update on Howard County roads

HOWARD COUNTY - As summer is winding down, Howard County Engineer Nick Rissman gave an update on roads in the county. “Most of our projects have or are moving along as expected. Bridge OD-13, on the LeRoy blacktop, was completed by Peterson Contractors and opened to traffic at the end of July.”
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Head-On Crash Near Winona Sends Three to Hospital

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized as the result of a head-on crash near Winona late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates a two-door car, driven by 28-year-old Mickel Frisch of Goodview, MN, was traveling south on Hwy. 43 when it collided with a northbound pick-up truck between the Winona city limits and the Hwy. 43/I-90 interchange around 10:50 a.m. Frisch and his passenger, 19-year-old Angel Wallace of Winona, were transported to a La Crosse Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
WINONA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISCONSIN STATE
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Missing boater found at Chester Park boat launch

(ABC 6 News) A report of a capsized canoe caused a scare in Olmsted County Wednesday evening. However, the story has a happy ending, as the missing woman was found waiting for her panicked friend at the boat launch. A call for help came in around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Football Season#Foil#American Football#Crestwood#Viking
WEAU-TV 13

2 men suspected of attempting to burglarize Vernon County bars arrested

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are suspected of attempting to burglarize several Vernon County bars, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that 36-year-old Joseph Hodge of Elroy and 27-year-old Jacob Ruetten of New Lisbon tried to break into three different bars in Vernon County in an attempt to steal from the establishments on July 3 and July 4.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KROC News

Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
KAAL-TV

Man accused of racially motivated attack receives mixed conviction

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of a racially motivated attack on a local business owner was acquitted of assault with a racial bias, but convicted of harassment with a racial bias in Olmsted County Court. Robinson was also convicted of 2nd-degree assault after swinging a hammer...
ROCHESTER, MN
wizmnews.com

La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges

Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy